

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) said it has priced the offering of bonds in the aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion of 6.375 percent bonds due 2022.



Vedanta intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily to fund its offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $750 million 9.50 percent bonds due 2018 and $1.2 billion 6.00 percent bonds due 2019.



The company also plans to use the proceeds to repay its other existing indebtedness.



Vedanta Resources announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $750 million 9.50 percent bonds due 2018 and $1.20 billion 6.00 percent bonds due 2019.



Vedanta has received and accepted for purchase about $370.87 million of the 2018 bonds and $425.03 million of the 2019 bonds. This excludes $227,000 of the 2018 bonds and $200,000 of the 2019 bonds that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures. The tender offers expired on 24 January 2017.



Following the cancellation of validly tendered bonds, including bonds validly tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, $378.91 million of the 2018 bonds and $774.77 million of the 2019 bonds will remain outstanding.



With this transaction, Vedanta has proactively refinanced part of its 2018 and 2019 maturities and extended average debt maturity.



