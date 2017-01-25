Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Report Shows WeDo Technologies Leads Global CSP Financial Assurance Market

LISBON, Portugal, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Commended for the second consecutive time with the leading share of a highly competitive market

Based on its recent analysis report of the Communication Service Provider (CSP) Financial Assurance market, leading consultancy and research analyst firm Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan has named WeDo Technologies as the sole recipient of its 2016 Stratecast Global Market Leadership Award in CSP Financial Assurance. WeDo Technologies was commended by Stratecast for leading the highly competitive global Financial Assurance market for the second consecutive time.

The market share leadership award follows Stratecast's extensive analysis of the CSP Financial Assurance market, examining more than 46 global suppliers of Financial Assurance solutions (consisting of Revenue Assurance, sometimes also called Profit Protection or Loss Prevention, Fraud Management and Margin Assurance).

"When a company is recognized as the leader of a highly competitive market, such as the CSP Financial Assurance market, this provides a level of proof that the company is also well regarded by its customers," commented Troy Morley, Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization (ODAM) Strategy Analyst at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "Maintaining this high regard with a diverse customer base - WeDo Technologies has over 170 customers in 96 countries - is a challenge, but a challenge that the company has not only met, but exceeded."

"We're delighted to be recognized once again by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan as the leader in Financial Assurance," said Rui Paiva, CEO and Founder, WeDo Technologies. "The report recognizes our leading share position, as well as our growth potential. Through our focused and continued investment in R&D, we are constantly evolving at a rapid pace to ensure that our solutions are one step ahead in preventing threats that attack our customers' profitability."

By providing software that intelligently analyses, monitors, controls, manages, operates and optimizes large quantities of data from across the organization, WeDo Technologies excels in maximizing Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management delivery solutions that minimize, or even negate, operational and business inefficiencies, allowing CSPs to achieve significant financial returns.

WeDo Technologies is focusing on the latest threats and market challenges by continuously delivering highly efficient Risk Management Software Solutions to CSPs looking to manage risk issues. WeDo Technologies supports these needs through a solid service offering, as well as SaaS delivery models.

The full report: "Global CSP Financial Assurance 2016 Edition: Market Forecast, Market Share Analysis, and Supplier Assessment," can be downloaded here.

