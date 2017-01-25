ATOS: Atos and Marsh join forces to help companies anticipate the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Paris, Lille 25 January 2017 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, and Marsh, one of the world leaders in insurance brokerage and business risk management consulting, are extending their partnership and offering an end-to-end solution to support their customers in the coming years with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation.

Coming into force from May 2018 with the aim of strengthening and unifying data protection for individuals within the European Union, the GDPR will have a structural impact on the security of IT systems and the management of cyber risks, causing a fundamental shift in how personal data is managed throughout its lifecycle.

Data protection officers and IT security managers will be able to make use of the combined services and expertise of Atos and Marsh to:

Carry out a risk and impact assessment , enabling them to plan and implement the necessary measures to reduce the impact of potential damage linked to the protection of personal data

Implement the new "security by default" rule which requires all organisations to have a secure IT system

Revise procedures for managing personal data so as to adapt them to the new regulations and support them with concrete measures to strengthen protection.

"The protection of personal data is a major goal for Atos," says Chris Moret, Vice President Cybersecurity at Atos. "Together with Marsh, we have put in place an end-to-end concept to support companies in identifying the risks linked to the protection of this data, and in implementing technological control mechanisms for the related risks. Our cybersecurity products, marketed under our Bull brand, are focused on securing sensitive data and managing their access to the nth degree. What is more, our SOC (Security operations centres) are mobilised 24/7 to neutralise any suspicious activity in relation to this data."

"The GDPR has amplified the cyber risk of companies and made it increasingly necessary to consider insurance to be one of the tools available to companies to finance the impacts of cyber risks," adds Luc Vignancour, Cyber & Crime Practice Leader at Marsh.

Atos and Marsh are attending the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) 2017, at stand A22. Their experts are available to discuss all the issues surrounding the protection of personal data.

