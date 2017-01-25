ANKARA, TURKEY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group") (HKSE: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, announced it has supplied a turnkey solution enabling high speed wireless services in the EurAsia Tunnel, the first undersea road tunnel connecting Europe and Asia through the Bosphorus strait. At the core of the solution is the ComFlex Modular Distributed Antenna System (DAS) which supports seamless user experience and stable connectivity inside the tunnel.

The 5.4km double-decked tunnel connects Kazliçesme from the European part of Istanbul to Göztepe, the Asian part via a 14.6 km route, crossing the seabed beneath the Bosphorus. The tunnel, officially opened in December 2016, overcame unique technical and deployment constraints in ensuring that every passenger has smooth wireless access to voice and data services.

Working through its local partner INTA Engineering, Comba Telecom's multi-operator, multi-system solution includes cabling, passive and active equipment and services such as system design, commissioning, technical support and maintenance services. ComFlex DAS brings together the latest wireless technology with high capacity and comprehensive multi-band functionality.

"We are excited to support the EurAsia Tunnel by connecting people efficiently across continents. Over the years, Comba Telecom has demonstrated its strength and experience in providing world-class wireless solutions as well as maintenance and project management services. We believe that ComFlex DAS is an ideal solution to addressing such large-scale projects with highly technical constraints particularly within a short lead time. We are honored to bring our efficient and effective solutions to this iconic undersea tunnel," said Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom International.

DAS is an important building block for commercial public mobile telecommunication networks and private mobile networks. The ComFlex system is a market leading solution and is one of the most flexible active DAS offerings available today. It supports multiple operators and multiple technologies (2G, 3G and 4G) on all commonly deployed EUTRA (Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access) bands in the global market (700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz, 2600MHz). Innovative antenna solutions of GSM900, GSM 1800 LTE 1800 and UMTS 2100 will play a crucial role in delivering stable and high-speed connections in this tunnel.

In recognition of Comba Telecom's achievements in conjunction with ComFlex DAS, the group recently won the 2016 Technological Achievement Grand Award at the Hong Kong Awards for Industries, for innovation and technical excellence. ComFlex DAS is also widely adopted by organizations around the globe, including international airports and the 2016 Brazilian summer games.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

As one of the leading wireless solution providers in the world, Comba Telecom is primarily engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of wireless products including RRU, antennas and base station subsystems and wireless transmission and access systems. The Group also provides complete turnkey solutions and services to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom's global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.

