Kværner ASA: Kvaerner ASA: Invitation to presentation of 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2016

25 January 2017 - Kværner ASA will publish its 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2016 at the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday 15 February 2017 at 07:00 CET. The results presentation will be held at Kvaerner's offices at Fornebuporten, Oksenoeyveien 10 at 09:00 CET the same morning.

We invite investors, analysts and the media to Kvaerner's results presentation:

Date: Wednesday 15 February 2017

Time: 09:00 CET

Location: Fornebuporten, Oksenoeyveien 10, 1366 Lysaker

Language: English

To attend the presentation, please register by emailing ir@kvaerner.com (mailto:ir@kvaerner.com).

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.kvaerner.com (http://www.kvaerner.com/) and http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44471603 (http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=44471603) at 09:00 CET.

The complete 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2016 report and presentation will be available at http://www.kvaerner.com (http://www.kvaerner.com/) and www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 950 38 364

Media:

Torbjoern Andersen, Head of communication East Norway, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and delivers offshore installations and onshore plants for upstream oil and gas production around the world. Kvaerner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and preferred partner for oil and gas operators and other engineering and fabrication contractors. Kvaerner and its approximately 2 700 HSSE-focused and experienced employees are recognised for delivering some of the world's most amazing and demanding proje

In 2015, the Kvaerner group had consolidated annual revenues of approximately NOK 12 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 September 2016 of NOK 8.4 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com (http://www.kvaerner.com/).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

