EMS: Nadcap Accreditation Obtained

The Dutch-German engineering company EMS now offers heat treatment and vacuum brazing services to the aerospace industry based on a successful a Nadcap accreditation

EMS now delivers its products and services to the aerospace industry based on a successful Nadcap accreditation. The certification was granted on 20 January after an intensive review of all related equipment and manufacturing processes, procedures and control measures. Through this accreditation, customers from the aerospace industry now receive independent and reliable evidence for EMS working according to the world's highest standards applying to these processes.

40 years of experience in heat treatment and vacuum brazing

"Our customers rely on the 40 years of experience which we have in advanced heat treatment and vacuum brazing", explains EMS Managing Director Pieter Folkers. "Having both vacuum and atmospheric furnaces in place, a complete portfolio of heat treatment and brazing capabilities is offered to meet customer requirements for a wide range of components. The Nadcap accreditation now independently demonstrates our ability to fulfil advanced product and process requirements in a controlled and predictable way."

EMS looks back on more than 40 years of industrial experience. The engineering company has entered the aerospace market in 2016 after having received the EN 9100 certification for "Brazing and Heat Treatment of Aircraft parts".

EMS is a Dutch-German engineering company based at Almelo

(The Netherlands) and Jülich (Germany). We are a leading manufacturer of advanced high-quality CFRP products and specialised in Electron Beam Welding, precision tubes and heat treatment services.

