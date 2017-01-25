Milamber Ventures Plc - Issue of Equity

25 January 2017

Milamber Ventures plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Milamber is delighted to announce that on 17 January 2017, Andy Hasoon, the Executive Chairman, acquired 120,938 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 13.55p per share; these shares had initially been issued by the Company to the market for cash to facilitate the acquisition by Mr Hasoon. The gross proceeds of the issue, amounting to approximately £16,300, will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes.

Following the above issue of Ordinary Shares and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 5,816,214 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Largest Shareholders:

Milamber is aware of the following interests of 3% or more in the issued share capital of the Company:

Shareholder Ordinary Shares % Mark Barney Battles* 1,231,500 21.2 Andy Hasoon* 735,850 12.7 SF Webb Capital Smaller Companies Growth Fund 424,387 7.3 Cagri Yilmaz 312,500 5.4 Steve Blythe 294,444 5.1 Gary June 222,223 3.8

*Directors of the Company

The above figure of 5,816,342 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of Milamber Ventures plc are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

