

French manufacturing confidence remained stable at the highest level in more than five years in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at 106 in January, in line with expectations. The score was the highest since August 2011.



The turning-point indicator remained in the zone indicating a further favorable economic outlook, the statistical office said.



Business managers are increasingly upbeat on general production prospects for the sector. The corresponding index climbed to 8 from 6 in December.



At the same time, the personal production expectations index moved up to 11 from 8 a month ago. On the other hand, the indicator for past activity declined to 12 from 19.



In January, the balance on export order books increased again to reach its highest level since July 2011. The score came in at -4 versus -9 in December. The balance on global order books was -11 compared to -10 in previous month.



Finally, more industrialists than in December consider that finished-goods inventories were below normal. The corresponding index dropped to 6 from 8.



The overall business confidence index slid to 104 in January from 105 a month ago. However, at 104, the index stayed still above its long term average of 100.



