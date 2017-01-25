IS Prime Risk Services Inc, an affiliate of IS Prime has acquired the assets of Think Liquidity, the leading provider of risk management focused technology and services. The acquisition, for a non-disclosed sum, is a key part of the group's strategy to offer market leading risk management services to brokers worldwide.

Jeff Wilkins, Managing Director of Think Liquidity, will continue as Managing Director of IS Prime Risk Services, ensuring a smooth transition and continued growth moving forward. "Our goal is to deliver the best products and services industry-wide. The synergies created out of this deal further enhance the ability to achieve that goal. This deal was an easy decision for both sides as IS Prime's and Think Liquidity's core values are perfectly in sync. I am very much looking forward to delivering upon our goal with the new structure in place," stated Wilkins.

Raj Sitlani, Managing Partner, IS Prime explains, "Acquiring the assets of Think Liquidity creates a huge opportunity for IS Prime. We ran extensive due diligence on the business and the product, and we believe we have acquired a business with a best of breed risk management product and a high calibre team at a time when risk management tools are increasingly in demand by institutional clients worldwide particularly in Asia, which is a key focus for our growth.

"The next step is for our technical teams to work together. We plan to further enhance the offering by combining the existing risk management product with the skills of our world class in-house technical team.

"As a result of this acquisition we will significantly increase the breadth of our offering to clients in the very near term, enabling them to optimise their risk internalisation processes."

IS Prime was launched in January 2015 by two leading figures in the e-FX arena, Raj Sitlani and Jonathan Brewer, together with ISAM, an established UK-based Hedge Fund with a strong pedigree in systematic trading, technology and risk management. IS Prime focuses on delivering a premium suite of products to an institutional client base, including aggregated traditional and non-traditional liquidity, prime of prime capabilities, risk management access and bespoke integration. For further information, please visit www.isprimefx.com

