About KNOT Offshore Partners LP

The Partnership owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the deep-water offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. The Partnership is structured as a master limited partnership. The Partnership's common units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KNOP".

