30% of People Would Accept a Lower Paying Job If It Meant Traveling More for Work, Reveals Booking.com for Business

Businesses must brace themselves for a new breed of business travellers that favour new experiences over traditional workplace benefits

New research reveals that a staggering 30% of business travellers would accept a lower paying job if it meant they could travel more for work. Commissioned by Booking.com for Business, the global leader in connecting business travellers with the widest choice of places to stay, the research shows that company bosses are potentially under-valuing business travel as a staff remuneration 'bargaining chip' as well as a workforce motivation and retention tool.

Ripsy Bandourian, Director of Product Development, Booking.com for Business comments: "No longer seen as lost time or a career inconvenience, business travel is increasingly seen as an opportunity to expand horizons, find inspiration and progress in a career.

As such, business travellers expect their employers to keep pace with their need for greater fluidity and flexibility and are even prepared to negotiate on salary to do so. It's why Booking.com for Business is focused on providing a diverse range of accommodation choices for business travellers as well as ensuring they can find, manage and enjoy company stays in the simplest, smartest and most rewarding way."

