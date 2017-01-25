BioLingus CEO Scoops Two Wins in Business Worldwide Magazine Awards

LONDON, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO of Swiss biotech firm BioLingus, Yves Decadt was this week delighted to find himself the recipient of two major accolades in the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Awards.

Not only did he win the title of Best CEO/Biotechnology Industry, but he was also nominated for - and won - the distinction of being the Most Innovative CEO of the Year - Switzerland. Both titles were handed out as part of the magazine's Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2016.

BioLingus is a global leader in the development of non-invasive technologies for autoimmune diseases such as Diabetes I and II, as well as intestinal disorders such as Crohn's and Coeliac Disease. The company concentrates on oral - or sublingual - delivery, which involves putting medication 'under the tongue,' and mucosal delivery (via the nose). All BioLingus products currently under development take effect by working on biological molecules such as peptides and proteins.

"Obviously we are extremely pleased that our work is being recognised," said Decadt. "Especially since so many individuals around the world could potentially benefit from it - certainly, it would make life so much easier and pleasant for them.

"This type of Award brings our work to the attention of more people which, in turn, could result in further publicity and funding for the Biotechnology industry as a whole."

A spokesman for BWM said: "We are always delighted when an innovative breakthrough medical company such as BioLingus receives an Award. Biotechnology is a fascinating industry and BioLingus amongst the leaders in its field. The aims of this type of work can't be praised highly enough. This award is certainly well-deserved."

Decadt admits that his company's work will never quite erase the need for certain types of drugs to be administered via invasive means such as needles, but he hopes to be able to reduce the number of needles etc necessary in the future.

BioLingus is currently working on an oral version of the diabetes drug Exenatide, as well as developing a sublingual cannabis extract. Another ongoing project involves developing an oral vaccine for the treatment of Leishmaniasis - a tropical disease transmitted by sand flies. There is also work into an oral flu vaccine and tablets for young children with Type 1 diabetes.

Meanwhile, its research and aims have been widely praised by the World Health Organisation in Geneva, which is keen to broaden access to medicine to developing countries.

