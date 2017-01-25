Highlights



-- Total 2016 gold production, including gravitational plant production, was on target and increased by 31% to 1,078 kg (34,669 oz), compared to 823 kg (26,468 oz) in 2015. -- Tardan gravitational plant produced 145 kg (4,657 oz) of gold, an increase of 60% compared to 2015 - 55 kg (1,754 oz). Heap leach production at Tardan increased by 28% to 933 kg (30,011 oz), compared to 727 kg (23,372 oz) in 2015. -- Gold grade in the ore mined in 2016 was 4.04 g/t, a 33% increase on that achieved in prior period (3.03 g/t). -- In 2016, the drilling programme at the Pravoberezhny deposit within Greater Tardan area was completed. A preliminary estimate of additional resources discovered during this drilling campaign amounts to 4.2 tonnes of gold with an average grade of 3.31 g/t. -- Auriant has completed a resourse estimate of the Kara-Beldyr deposit in accordance with JORC. Total gold resources (both indicated and inferred) amounts to 25.6 tonnes of gold. -- Forecast gold production for 2017 is 1 tonne.



Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including one operating mine (Tardan), one early stage exploration asset and two development assets.



Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ OMX Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se.



