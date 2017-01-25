Workday Inc.: Royal Vopak Selects Workday

Market-leading Clean Storage Company Shifts to the Cloud to Transform HR

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Workday, Inc (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1294108&id=10767499&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fhomepage.html). (NYSE: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1294108&id=10767502&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2ffinancial-management.html) and human resources (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1294108&id=10767505&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.workday.com%2fen-gb%2fapplications%2fhuman-capital-management.html), today announced that Royal Vopak, (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1294108&id=10767508&type=1&url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.vopak.com%2f) the world's leading independent tank storage company, has selected Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). With Workday, Royal Vopak will have a modern, cloud-based HR system that will help streamline business processes and will provide visibility across the organization to enable better business decision making.

With 6,000 employees across 24 countries, Royal Vopak operates a global network of terminals located at strategic locations along major trade routes, ensuring safe, efficient, and clean storage and handling of bulk liquid products. With no common HR systems in place, the company was looking for a single, easy-to-use application that would empower its business leaders and global employees with access to insights regardless of their location, and was capable of supporting future growth.



With Workday, Royal Vopak expects to:

Deploy a single, reliable cloud system that supports critical HR processes and reduces time spent on the manual, administrative tasks.

Improve workforce planning with real-time analytics and reporting that equips managers with robust, reliable data about their people and teams, and business leaders with clear insight into the entire workforce.

Better retain employees and high-performing staff with the ability to track and manage the entire employee lifecycle - from sourcing to succession planning - all in one system.

Avoid costly and time-consuming upgrades associated with legacy systems by leveraging continuous innovation from Workday's development on a single codeline (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=1294108&id=10767511&type=1&url=http%3a%2f%2fblogs.workday.com%2f5-ways-continuous-development-benefits-workday-customers%2f) delivered in the cloud.

"Royal Vopak is focused on delivering quality throughout our operations, and providing employees and customers with the very best experience," said Leo Brand, chief information officer. "We selected Workday HCM because it stood out from other technologies and provides the very best HR system that will help us standardise and simplify our operations, ultimately reducing the need for manual, time-consuming HR processes in order for our staff to concentrate on activities that will drive growth."

"It's crucial for fast-growth organizations to have a unified, global view of HR information to harness the full potential of their workforce," said Chano Fernandez, president, EMEA & APJ, Workday. "More and more businesses like Royal Vopak understand this and are moving HR to the cloud with Workday in order to empower their people be more effective, and further the company's competitive edge in the market."

