sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,244 Euro		+0,125
+0,37 %
WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 Ticker-Symbol: HUKI 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,252
34,421
10:53
34,285
34,355
10:53
25.01.2017 | 10:04
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 25.1.2017 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017

Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2016 Results on Wednesday February 15, 2017 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/) after publishing.

News conference

A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors) approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday February 13 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen tel. +358 10 686 7018.

Teleconference

A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on February 15 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb)

If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:

From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590
Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1912

Confirmation code for the call is 3302694.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors).

Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 will be published on www.huhtamaki.com during week 8.


For further information, please contact:
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815
Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018


Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)