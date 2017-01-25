Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 25.1.2017 AT 11:00

Huhtamaki publishes 2016 Results on February 15, 2017



Huhtamäki Oyj will publish its 2016 Results on Wednesday February 15, 2017 approximately at 8:30 Finnish time (CET +1). The report will be available on www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/) after publishing.



News conference



A news conference for analysts and media will be held at 11:00 Finnish time at the Huhtamaki headquarters, Revontulenkuja 1, Espoo, Finland. CEO Jukka Moisio and CFO Thomas Geust will present the results. The results presentation will be available at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors) approximately at 11:00 Finnish time.

Kindly pre-register to the news conference by Monday February 13 by e-mail to ir@huhtamaki.com or by phone to Outi Manninen tel. +358 10 686 7018.



Teleconference



A combined audio webcast and teleconference will be held in English on February 15 at 14:00 Finnish time. The management will present the results, followed by a question and answer session. The audio webcast and teleconference can be followed real-time at:



http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2es8kgpb)

If you wish to ask questions please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the call start:



From Finland: +358 9 6937 9590

Outside of Finland: +44 20 3427 1912

Confirmation code for the call is 3302694.

An on-demand replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly after the end of the call at www.huhtamaki.com/investors (http://www.huhtamaki.com/investors).

Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 will be published on www.huhtamaki.com during week 8.





For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815

Outi Manninen, Assistant, tel. +358 10 686 7018





Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 23 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2015 our net sales totaled EUR 2.7 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.





