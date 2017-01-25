Jamie Fergusson, principal investments manager at the IFC, which is a member of the World Bank and provides financing for projects in developing countries, told Abu Dhabi's WFES event last week that current investment in African solar PV is not delivering on its potential. For this reason, the IFC's Scaling Solar program aims at creating viable markets for solar power in a number of Africa's countries, he added.

Through its "one stop shop" scheme, the IFC aids privately funded grid-connected solar PV projects to undertake an initial legal, regulatory and technical analysis; prepares the tender process and helps bidders to qualify for participating in the tenders; while also helps investors to achieve financial close for their projects. Eventually, solar projects participating in the Scaling Solar scheme "should be operational within two years and at competitive tariffs," says the IFC.

What is even better, Fergusson told the WFES, is that while single countries alone might be weak to sustain a solar PV market, the Scaling Solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...