New Visual Dashboard for Real-time Monitoring of 3G/4G Measurement Fleet

Nemo Cloud Delivers Real-time Data Feeds and Graphical Interface to Improve Visibility of Field Testing, Streamline Processes and Reduce OPEX

Anite, now part of Keysight Technologies, has released the latest version of its Nemo Cloud platform with a dashboard and graphical interface that delivers a real-time view of field testing and measurement projects. Designed to support 2G/3G/LTE and LTE-A network optimization, the solution also enables the remote management of teams working in the field to reduce costs and improve productivity.

The dashboard and reporting features allow network engineers to coordinate multiple field testing and optimization projects simultaneously in real-time. They are able to leverage a continuous feed of live data to identify, analyse and address network issues. Field testing processes are fully automated with alerts put in place to notify engineering teams of any issues, should they arise. No manual work is needed to gather and send the data. The entire process is managed remotely from a single location, significantly reducing OPEX.

"Cloud-based monitoring and analytics tools have become essential for operators and network equipment providers as they look to drive down costs and increase productivity. They need access to real-time information to better manage and implement measurement projects," said Mikko Hyvärinen, Director at Anite's Network Testing Business, now part of Keysight Technologies. "It's now possible to manage multiple projects simultaneously using a state-of-the-art dashboard and graphical interface that accesses live data feeds, to gain visibility of the performance of a network in real-time. Issues can be addressed as soon as they are identified without having to wait until the data has been processed. Nemo Cloud can be accessed remotely allowing engineers to view results from any given location, allowing teams to be more flexible and responsive, which in-turn will streamline processes and reduce operating costs."

Nemo Cloud is a unique, end-to-end online service that connects various Nemo products into one powerful, industry-leading solution enabling the remote access and control of Anite's measurement and analytics solutions, as well as efficient data sharing between users.

Nemo Cloud will be demonstrated at the Keysight stand at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona 27 Feb-2 March in Hall 6, at stand G10. Anite starts to operate as Keysight from February 1st 2017.

For more information on Nemo products, please visit http://www.anite.com (from February 1st http://www.keysight.com).

About Anite

Anite's Network Testing business provides cutting-edge network measurement systems and solutions globally under the Nemo brand to a wide range of customers including mobile operators, network equipment manufacturers, service contractors and regulatory bodies in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Anite is now part of Keysight Technologies.

For more information, please visit the company's web site: http://www.anite.com/nemo.