Progress on potentially less harmful alternatives to smoking

Over one million adult smokers have converted to IQOS, PMI's leading heated tobacco product

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today re-affirms its commitment to designing a smoke-free future. With more than one million adult smokers who have converted to IQOS, momentum continues to grow behind the company's full-scale effort to market smoke-free products that can ultimately replace cigarettes. PMI's new website offers a look into its vision for the future, and how its new products can have a significant impact on adult smokers and society.

"Adult smokers are looking for product choices that offer the satisfying taste, ritual, and pleasure they get from cigarettes, but with far lower amounts of the harmful compounds found in smoke," said Tony Snyder, PMI Vice President of Communications. "After more than ten years of research and development, today we have both the science and the technology to make these products a reality for the world's 1.1 billion smokers."

IQOS is one of four smoke-free products from PMI to address adult smoker demand and varying preferences. It is a heated tobacco product that was launched in late 2014 and is expected to be available in key cities in over 30 markets in 2017.

Since 2008, PMI has hired over 400 scientists and experts and invested over USD 3 billion in research, product development and scientific substantiation. Results of scientific research to assess the reduced-risk potential of IQOS are very promising, and the company openly shares its scientific methodologies and findings for independent third-party review and verification. In December 2016, PMI submitted a Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application (MRTPA) for IQOSto the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products.

Snyder continued, "We're optimistic about the future as we work to progressively transition PMI's existing cigarette business to potentially less harmful alternatives. There is tremendous opportunity to positively impact public health with the availability of better choices than continued smoking, and we can't do it alone. Contributions from public-health experts, the scientific community and regulators will greatly accelerate switching from cigarettes to smoke-free products."

To learn more about how PMI is designing a smoke-free future, please visit the new company website at www.pmi.com.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) is the world's leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products (RRPs). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170125005433/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Philip Morris International media office

T: +41 (0)58 242 4500

E :media@pmi.com