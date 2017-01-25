Managed Detection and Response Services Leader to Open European SOC

Proficio, an award-winning provider of managed detection and response (MDR) services, has announced plans to extend its international presence by launching its ProSOC family of cybersecurity protection services into the European market. Proficio also plans to build a European Security Operations Centre (SOC) in the region to help enterprises across Europe address the ever increasing and complex cyber threat landscape.

Proficio is one of the fastest growing managed security service providers in North America with over 100% year-over-year revenue growth in its ProSOC service for the last three years. The company has established a strong customer base in North America and Asia-Pacific, and was one of the first MSSPs to deliver next-generation managed detection and response services.

"While enterprises are spending more on security products and tools, unfortunately data breaches continue at an unprecedented rate," said Tim McElwee, co-founder, president and chairman of the board of Proficio. "Organisations need to accurately identify critical events and automate their response to attacks and suspicious behavior to contain and remediate threats before they result in a damaging security breach. Our managed security services leverage advanced analytics, threat intelligence and orchestrated incident response to provide unrivalled cybersecurity protection."

Proficio is responding to the need to improve incident response and detect advanced attacks that do not solely rely on bypassing perimeter defence independent of whether data and applications reside in a traditional datacentre or in the cloud. According to Gartner, by 2020 15% of midsize and enterprise organisations will be using services like MDR, up from less than 1% today.*

Proficio recently raised significant capital in a funding round led by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, LP. Proficio will use this investment to expand its geographical presence and introduce new cybersecurity platforms and services.

"We're impressed by Proficio's growth, customer adoption, and innovative managed detection and response services," said Nate Locke, partner in growth private equity group Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, who will join Proficio's board as part of this financing. "Proficio is changing the way organisations meet their IT security and compliance goals by providing the most advanced cybersecurity solutions without the cost and complexity of acquiring sophisticated software or operating a 24x7 Security Operations Centre on their own."

