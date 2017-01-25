New Interactive Classroom Panel Enhances Writing Experiences for Teachers

Promethean, a leading global provider of educational technology solutions, introduced today the all-new ActivPanel with InGlassTM touch and writing technology and ClassFlow Desktop, an interactive lesson delivery software.

"ActivPanel is the intelligently-designed, connected hub of the modern classroom," said Vincent Young, chief marketing officer, Promethean. "By designing ActivPanel with InGlassTM touch and writing technology, Promethean now offers teachers an improved writing experience and continues Promethean's leadership in intelligent design."

The award winning ActivPanel comes with an externally accessible Android based processor that allows users to update its performance capabilities easily. This simplifies the device maintenance process and protects the investment that schools make in the ActivPanel displays.

ActivPanel's InGlassTM touch and writing technology offers a natural and smooth writing experience that is precise and lag-free. It provides a built-in digital whiteboard for free-form handwriting and drawing, saving and sending capabilities, and a simultaneous touch and pen surface where teachers can enable palm erase or convert handwriting and equations into text.

With ActivPanel, teachers will have access to interactive, multimedia lessons through ClassFlow. Promethean hardware users will have access to both the cloud-based version of ClassFlow and the new ClassFlow Desktop software that can be accessed offline. With ClassFlow, teachers can:

Present engaging pen or touch-based lessons on any brand of interactive classroom display

Foster collaboration and self-management skills with free ClassFlow student accounts

Send quizzes, polls, and activities to students using laptops, Chromebooks™, tablets, smartphones, or learner response clickers

Promote parent engagement as an instructional strategy with the free ClassFlow Moments app

Recognize outstanding student behavior by sending digital badges to students and parents

Discover thousands of interactive lessons, resources, and activities from educators around the world in the ClassFlow Marketplace

ActivPanel is available in 70-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch ultra-high-definition displays. Additional features include built-in speakers that can fill classrooms with crystal-clear sound and a variety of ports for convenient peripheral connectivity. Various mounting and stand options are available.

For more information, visit www.prometheanworld.com.

About Promethean

Promethean is a global education company that improves learning productivity by developing, integrating, and implementing innovative 21st-century learning environments that help make everyone more engaged, empowered, and successful. Promethean's main corporate offices are located in Blackburn, UK, and Atlanta, USA. Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft, Inc. (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. For more information, please visit PrometheanWorld.com.

About NetDragon Websoft Inc.

NetDragon Websoft Inc. (HKSE: 0777) is a leading innovator and creative force in China's mobile Internet industry. Established in 1999, NetDragon is a vertically integrated, cutting-edge R&D powerhouse with a highly successful track record which includes the development of flagship MMORPGs such as Eudemons Online and Conquer Online, China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China at the time. Being China's pioneer in overseas expansion, NetDragon also directly operates a number of game titles in over 10 languages internationally since 2003. In recent years, NetDragon has become a major player in global online and mobile learning space as it works to leverage its mobile Internet technologies and operational know-how to develop a game-changing learning ecosystem. For more information, please visit http://www.netdragon.com.

