Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal TV, Ghana's first private television network, today officialised the launch of its new Direct-to-Home TV service in Ghana at the International Summit on Content Management for Digital Broadcasting and Media taking place in Accra. A ten-year contract has been inked with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) for capacity connected to the African service area of the EUTELSAT 16A satellite to support the launch of Mega-Choice that will feature well-known national and international channel brands.

Mega-Choice is focusing marketing of its new package to viewers in Ghana and will leverage the high power, premium coverage and popularity of EUTELSAT 16A to extend to other West African markets in a second phase. The new platform begins with a varied mix of free-to-air and pay channels and a strong accent on news and entertainment. The first channels Aljazeera English, Crystal TV Prime, Crystal TV Xtra, Crystal TV Plus, Deutsche Welle, E TV Ghana, EWTN Africa Asia, France 24 English, Narrow Gate TV, GMP Newsworld, CGTN, Paradise Music Channel, Metro TV and many others will be available to homes as Free-to-Air and Free-to-View programmes while Filmbox Africa, Filmbox Arthouse, Filmbox Action, Fightbox HD, Docubox, FashionBox, Fast Fun Box, Madscreen Box, 360 Tunebox, Homeland TV, AMNET, Junior World TV and other premium channels including VOD content will be offered as pay-TV content.

Mega-Choice Group Chairman, Dr. Chief Crystal-Djirackor, said: "Eutelsat's commitment towards the rollout of the Mega-Choice broadcast platform is beyond comparison. Eutelsat has made our journey to space with our broadcast services, very smooth and less challenging. Relying on the rich experience and expertise of Eutelsat, Mega-Choice Digital Network can now guarantee the best of broadcasting services to its clients across sub-Saharan Africa, enriching the EUTELSAT 16A satellite neighbourhood with quality and compelling content."

Michel Azibert Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Eutelsat, added: "We are delighted to take our relationship with Mega-Choice to a new level with the launch of this new platform on EUTELSAT 16A and to be part of the team that will see Mega-Choice deliver on its promise of digital quality, channel diversity and strong African content."

About Mega-Choice Digital Network

Mega-Choice Digital Network, an associate company of Crystal Radiovision Network (CRYSTAL TV), is operated as a Digital Satellite TV platform, providing Down-to-Home (DTH) broadcast services and in collaboration with Crystal TV, offers Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) services to viewers in Ghana and across sub-Saharan Africa. Mega-Choice Digital employs the latest DVB-S2/T2 transmissions technology and has over 36 SD and HD free-to-air and pay-TV programs, with available space to accommodate other TV channels on its platform. With state-of-the-art playout facilities and uplink teleport services for content contributions and distributions; Mega-Choice Digital is poised to be the dominant network and service provider for broadcasters in Africa. With a selection of exciting, enchanting and world class entertainment and news information bouquets for everyone, Mega-Choice Digital is just irresistible.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

