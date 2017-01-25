

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence weakened in January, survey data from the Ifo institute showed Wednesday.



The business climate index dropped to 109.8 in January from 111.0 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 111.3.



Meanwhile, the current conditions index rose marginally to 116.9 from revised 116.7 in the prior month. The expected score was 117.



The expectations index declined unexpectedly to 103.2 from revised 105.5 in December. Economists had forecast the index to improve to 105.8.



