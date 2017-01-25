Global Hyperparathyroidism Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 an EpiCast Report

PUNE, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "EpiCast Report: Hyperparathyroidism - Epidemiology Forecast to 2025" to its store. The report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of HPT in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of primary HPT (PHPT), total prevalent cases for secondary HPT (SHPT) (including diagnosed and undiagnosed), and diagnosed prevalent cases of tertiary HPT (THPT), based on country-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of PHPT and total prevalent cases of SHPT are further segmented by sex and age (ages 20 years and above), and the diagnosed prevalent cases of THPT are segmented by sex. Epidemiologists also provide prevalent cases of SHPT in the total chronic kidney disease (CKD) pre-dialysis prevalent population and also in the total CKD dialysis prevalent population in the 7MM for the forecast period.

To forecast the diagnosed prevalent cases of PHPT, total prevalent cases for SHPT, and diagnosed prevalent cases of THPT in the 7MM, epidemiologists conducted a thorough literature review to find country-specific sources that provided data for the above-mentioned segmentations of the general population in the 7MM. In order to improve the accuracy of the forecast diagnosed prevalent cases of PHPT, total prevalent cases for SHPT, and diagnosed prevalent cases of THPT, epidemiologists used studies that provided data based on uniform diagnostic criteria and disease definition for these parameters across the 7MM.

In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of PHPT will increase from 2,055,167 cases in 2015 to 2,373,547 cases in 2025, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.55%. The US will have the highest number of cases of PHPT among the 7MM throughout the forecast period, while Japan will have the lowest. In the 7MM, epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of SHPT will increase from 75,326,251 cases in 2015 to 85,592,876 cases in 2025, at an AGR of 1.36%.

The Hyperparathyroidism EpiCast report will allow to: Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global hyperparathyroidism market. Quantify patient populations in the global hyperparathyroidism market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans. Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for hyperparathyroidism therapeutics in each of the markets covered. Understand comorbid population of CKD cases and hyperparathyroidism.

