Protective Coatings Market Size Worth $60.30 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalprotective coatings marketis expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for anti-corrosion, thermal resistant, and durable coating formulations in the aerospace and oil & gas industries. The rising demand from key end-use segments such as oil & gas, aerospace, construction, and industrial owing to its superior properties over its counterparts is expected to propel the industry demand over the forecast period. The growing application scope of protective coatings in the aforementioned segments can be attributed to the growing need for low-VOC coating solutions, which offer resistance to wear & tear, high temperatures, and corrosion, while ensuring low maintenance costs.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Construction dominated the industry, globally, in 2015. The growing infrastructure development in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia is expected to drive demand for the product in the construction end-use industry over the projected period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Protective Coatings Market By Resin Type (Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd), Product (Water-borne, Powder-based), End-Use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Industrial, Marine, Automotive, Power Generation), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/protective-coatings-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Globally, epoxy and alkyd product segments are slated to witness significant growth in terms of volume during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to low VOC content, efficiency, and favorable government policies, along with the rising demand from key end-use verticals such as construction and aerospace.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for protective coatings in 2015, with revenue of over USD 18 billion ; and is estimated to grow significantly over the coming years owing to the rising demand from high-growth end-use segments such as construction, aerospace, and automotive.

dominated the market for protective coatings in 2015, with revenue of over ; and is estimated to grow significantly over the coming years owing to the rising demand from high-growth end-use segments such as construction, aerospace, and automotive. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in terms of revenue during the forecast period, slated to grow at a CAGR of over 9%. The region is dominated primarily by China , which is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. However, rapid infrastructure expansion in India and Indonesia is likely to drive growth over the forecast period.

region is expected to grow the highest in terms of revenue during the forecast period, slated to grow at a CAGR of over 9%. The region is dominated primarily by , which is likely to witness growth at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. However, rapid infrastructure expansion in and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period. Key participants in the industry include AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Arkema SA, among others. In recent years, key players have turned towards capacity expansion and new product developments to strengthen their positions in the industry globally.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Bio-based and Low VOC Paints Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-based-low-voc-paints-market

Defoamers Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/defoamers-market

Anthracene Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anthracene-market

Dispersing Agent Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dispersing-agent-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global protective coatings market on the basis of resin type, product, end-use, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Acrylic Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Polyester Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Solvent-borne Water-borne Powder-based Others

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Construction Oil & Gas Aerospace Industrial Marine Automotive Power Generation Mining Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Russia Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog - Protective Coatings Market - Increasing demand from construction industry in emerging countries to drive demand growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: www.grandviewresearch.com

