Eos and Siemens have jointly produced an energy storage system that includes AC conversion. The design enables modular installation, which Eos says will reduce maintenance costs throughout the product's lifetime.

"Working with an established energy industry leader like Siemens is an exciting step for us and the energy storage industry," says Eos CEO Michael Oster. "By combining Eos' cost and performance advantage with Siemens' capabilities in system integration and project execution, we are able to offer solutions that reduce risk ...

