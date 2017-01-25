HYDRO HOTEL EASTBOURNE PLC - Final Results

HYDRO HOTEL, EASTBOURNE, PLC

PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016

HIGHLIGHTS

The profit for the financial year after taxation was GBP176,184 (2015 GBP103,617). Turnover from the Hydro Hotel operation increased during the year by 2.5% (2015 increase of 2.0%). Earnings per share were 29.36p compared to 17.27p for the previous year.

The Company generated cash from operating activities of GBP447,085 (2015 GBP289,109) and invested GBP79,184 in new fixed assets (2015 GBP119,618). During the year the Company paid ordinary dividends of GBP108,000 (2015 GBP108,000). At the year end the Company had net current assets of GBP976,933 (2015 GBP818,033).

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Results for year ended 31 October 2016

I am pleased to report an improvement in the company's results for the year ended 31 October 2016. Sales for the year totalled GBP3,208,172, an increase of 2.5% on the GBP3,129,504 sales for the previous year (2015 2.0% increase). Operating profit for the year increased to GBP213,657 (2015 GBP120,006). After interest receivable and the corporation tax charge, the post-tax profits for the year were GBP176,184 (2015 GBP103,617). With the improvement in post-tax profits for the year and with the company having strong reserves and assets, the Board decided to increase the dividend to 21p per share (2015 18p per share) absorbing GBP126,000 (2015 GBP108,000).

Management are mindful of the impact on the hotel's operating costs of the increase in the national minimum wage as from 1 October 2016 and further increases to the national living wage as from 1 April 2017, and will be reviewing accordingly the pricing of the hotel's services.

Developments since 31 October 2016

The Board was pleased to welcome Jonathan Owen to the hotel as our new general manager. Jonathan started work at the hotel in May 2016 and was invited by the Board to develop a strategy for the hotel for the 2016/17 trading year.

Since joining the hotel, Jonathan has reviewed the sales operations and has introduced new marketing techniques from which the hotel has benefited in the period to 31 October 2016 and into the new financial year.

Jonathan plans to increase the number of weddings and other celebrations and functions held and has commenced a programme of refurbishment of the hotel's public areas to enhance our offer to these markets. The Drawing Room and Wedgwood Room were refurbished during the year ended 31 October 2016 and the Garden Suite will be refurbished early in 2017. The cycle of bedroom refurbishments will also recommence in 2017, now that Jonathan has determined his priorities.

Essential repair work to the fabric of the building as identified in the Gould and Company reports will be undertaken in 2017 but every effort will be made to minimise any obscuring of the facade of the building by scaffolding that may be required.

The Board wishes to advise shareholders that, as from 1 January 2017, ISDX will have changed its name to NEX Exchange.

Our Staff

The Board looks to refreshing its membership, to ensure an appropriate range of skills and experience and we were pleased to appoint our company secretary, Mrs Sally A Gausden BA FCA to the Board as a non-executive director as from 13 December 2016.

As previously noted, we welcomed Jonathan Owen to the hotel as our new general manager in May 2016. I wish to record our thanks to our management team and all of our staff for their dedication to the hotel and particularly to those members of staff who took on extra responsibilities in the interregnum between managers. All staff continued to deliver the Hydro's renowned quality of service which our customers value so much and this is reflected in our results for the year.

Graeme C King, MA, CA 24 January 2017 Chairman of the Board

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP Turnover Continuing operations 3,208,172 3,129,504 Cost of sales (2,771,219) (2,820,812) Gross profit 436,953 308,692 Administrative expenses (223,296) (188,686) Operating profit 213,657 120,006 Interest receivable and similar income 10,695 13,570 Profit before taxation 224,352 133,576 Taxation (48,168) (29,959) Profit for the financial year GBP 176,184 GBP 103,617 Earnings per share - continuing operations 29.36p 17.27p

Earnings per share have been calculated using 600,000 shares, being the weighted average number of shares for both years. The company has no potential ordinary shares, therefore basic and diluted earnings per share is the same figure.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2016 2016 2015 GBP GBP Fixed assets Tangible Assets 2,459,247 2,557,464 Current assets Stocks 33,863 29,189 Debtors 138,621 128,963 Investments - 500,000 Cash at bank and in hand 1,391,644 650,831 1,564,128 1,308,983 Creditors: Amounts falling due within one year (587,195) (490,950) Net current assets 976,933 818,033

Total assets less current liabilities 3,436,180 3,375,497 Provisions for liabilities (71,811) (79,312) Net assets GBP 3,364,369 GBP 3,296,185 Capital and reserves Ordinary Shares - Authorised and Issued: 600,000 Shares of GPB1.00 each fully paid 600,000 600,000 Revaluation reserve 424,046 428,325 Profit and loss reserves 2,340,323 2,267,860 Total equity GBP 3,364,369 GBP 3,296,185

STATUS OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. This has, however, been extracted from the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 October 2016. These accounts have not to date been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Company's auditor, Mazars LLP, has issued an unqualified audit report which does not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006 in respect of these accounts.

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

An interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2016 6.0 pence) was paid on 19 January 2017 to shareholders on the register on 23 December 2016..

The Board have declared a second interim dividend for the year ended 31 October 2016 of 14.0 pence per share (year ended 31 October 2015 12.0 pence) for payment on 4 May 2017 to shareholders on the register on 20 April 2017. Please note that this combined dividend is not a final dividend as stated in the announcement to the market in December 2016, but an interim dividend as declared by the Board The directors do not propose the payment of a final dividend.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc accept responsibility for this announcement, which has been approved for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Mazars Corporate Finance Limited, Tower Bridge House, St Katharine's Way, London, E1W 1DD, who are authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority for investment business.

For further information please contact:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, plc Sally Gausden Telephone: (+44)(0) 1323 411019



Mazars Corporate Finance Limited Stephen Skeels Telephone: (+44)(0) 2070 634000