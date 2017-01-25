Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 874.6 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsepsis diagnostics marketis expected to reach a value of USD 874.6 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising prevalence of sepsis is the most significant factor anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of patients suffering from septic poisoning rose by an average of 5.7% each year. As a result of this, there is a rising need for early diagnosis of such blood-poisoning diseases amongst patients. High prevalence of sepsis is also leading to a huge mortality rate, which is triggering early diagnosis to execute the clinical intervention.

Rising number of hospital-acquired infections are also expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections majorly include urinary tract & surgical site infections, which result into sepsis. According to WHO, 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed countries. Thus, such infections significantly cause septicemia, which will resultantly raise the need for early diagnosis. On the other hand, pneumonia is also an important driving factor for high demand of sepsis diagnostics as it is one of the major causes for septic shock.

"Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis By Product (Instruments, Blood Culture Media, Assay Kits), By Technology (Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays), By Testing Type (Laboratory, PoC), By Pathogen, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

Further key findings from the study suggest:

Grand View Research has segmented the sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of product, technology, pathogen, testing type, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Instruments Blood Culture Media Assay Kits and Reagents

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Microbiology Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Flow Cytometry

Pathogen Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Positive Bacteria Gram-Negative Bacteria Fungal Sepsis Others

Testing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Laboratory Testing PoC Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



