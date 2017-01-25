Cost-Containment and Client-Centric Services Catalyse European Custom Procedure Trays and Packs Market

Efficient patient routing, client servicing and customer evaluation will drive adoption, finds Frost & Sullivan's Advanced Medical Technology team

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The European region is witnessing a prolific year-on-year rise in surgical procedures. However, a limited workforce, infrastructure and financing constraints, and the need to handle ever-increasing procedural volumes, is challenging. To compete in a price-sensitive and fragmented market, end users and manufacturers are looking at avenues for cost-containment across the complete custom procedure trays and packs (CPTP) value chain.

"In non-institutional settings, client-centric services are a way for companies to differentiate their products, meet end-user needs, and gain a competitive advantage," said Frost & Sullivan Advanced Medical Technology Industry Analyst Poornima Srinivasan.

Custom Procedure Trays and Packs in Western and Eastern Europe, Forecast to 2021,is part of Frost & Sullivan's Advanced Medical Technology Growth Partnership Service program. According to the research, in Western Europe, penetration of CPTP in surgical and minor procedures is 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. Besides optimisation, efficient patient routing, client servicing and customer evaluation will drive adoption.

The market is highly fragmented with regional manufacturers dominating the surgical CPTP segment and multinational manufacturers controlling the minor procedure segment. Nonetheless, trends fueling growth opportunities include:

A shift from institutional to non-institutional care to boost surgical CPTP

Day surgeries, favouring minor CPTP, are being encouraged in European countries to reduce in-hospital stays and manage patient volumes

Additional healthcare reforms focus on financing or establishing long-term care and home care are underway. They will drive growth in the minor and surgical CPTP segments

"Importers and wholesalers, along with distributors, have a vital role in the European CPTP supply chain, since regional manufacturers use their services widely," noted Srinivasan.

