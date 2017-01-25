Strategic Partnership Announced Between Proagrica and Muddy Boots Software

LONDON, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In an initiative to enhance the functionality and ease of use between two market leading crop management systems, Proagrica (http://www.proagrica.com) and Muddy Boots Software (http://www.muddyboots.com ) have teamed up to allow users of both Muddy Boots' Greenlight Grower Management and Proagrica's Gatekeeper the ability to exchange data between both platforms.

"We are delighted to be able to partner with Muddy Boots", said David Wilson, CEO of Proagrica, parent company of Farmplan and F4F. "The collaboration provides an exciting opportunity for both farmers and the wider industry to inform decision making with real insight".

Speaking at the announcement Jonathan Evans, MD of Muddy Boots said, "we have for many years been challenged by our customers to find ways of allowing the ever growing number of separate information systems to talk to each other and to help present that data in a way that provides real benefit to farmers, agronomist and supply chain alike. Everyone has asked for it, now we can do it thanks to this collaboration." Evans adds that by allowing users of both systems to communicate, the existing barrier caused by farmers and agronomists using different software will be overcome.

"We know that farm businesses just want to be able to get on with the job. By providing this link between Greenlight Grower Management and Gatekeeper, we hope to provide users of both systems, the data they need, as easily as possible."

Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company. Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. We're proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. We're known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.

Muddy Boots Software: established in 1996, gives its customers total visibility of the quality of their products and compliance of their supply chains, from grower to retailer. The Company provides software solutions to 2,000 customers across 40 countries, including 5 of the top 7 UK retailers, and 70% of the UK's fresh produce supply chain.