Young's Seafood Limited, and its parent company Young's Seafood International Holdings, are today confirming important leadership and governance changes.

Bill Showalter is confirmed as Young's Seafood Limited's ongoing Chief Executive, following a comprehensive and competitive international search process. Bill Showalter took on the role of Interim Chief Executive of Young's Seafood Limited, in addition to his roles as CEO/CFO of Young's Seafood International Holdings, in July 2016. It is intended that his roles within the parent company and the operating company will be consolidated together into one role, under a streamlined corporate structure.

With extensive UK and international experience, Bill Showalter has worked in the seafood, food and consumer-facing industries for 29 years. He joined Young's in 2013 and was appointed CEO of Young's Seafood International Holdings in January 2016. Since then he has played a key role in driving the company's Strategic Plan, with a strong focus on cost management, relationships with retailer customers, strengthening the brand, diversification, international business development, exports and foodservice. He led the company's proactive response to the challenging raw material inflation and foreign exchange dynamics following the UK's vote to leave the EU. This strategy and the strength of the brand has resulted in the company retaining its industry leading market share position.

Bill Showalter said: "Young's Seafood is the number one fish and seafood business in the UK and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen the brand and the business. We are making significant progress executing our strategic plan, in challenging market conditions, and will continue to be dynamic and proactive in our response to change. Young's has a broad portfolio as a multi-channel, multi-customer, multi-temperature and multi-category company, offering branded and retailer own-label seafood across the retail and foodservice sectors. Our focus continues to be on inspiring people to love fish now and for generations to come, and on providing great quality and value to our customers and consumers."

Dale Morrison, Chairman of Young's parent company, said "We are delighted that Bill will continue to lead Young's Seafood Limited on a permanent basis. His deep industry experience coupled with his strong relationships across all our stakeholders provides a strong and stable platform for us to achieve our business objectives."

