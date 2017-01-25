Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2016 on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 January 2017 at 1.00 p.m.
Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2016 on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 8.30 a.m.
Oriola-KD Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.
A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel. +44 20 3059 8125, confirmation code "Oriola". The event can be followed live as a webcast accessible at
www.oriola-kd.com/investors (http://www.oriola-kd.com/investors). The language of the teleconference will be English.
The teleconference will be recorded and there is a possibility to listen the conference afterwards starting on Monday, 13 February 2017 on Oriola-KD Corporation's website http://www.oriola-kd.com/recordings (http://www.oriola-kd.com/recordings).
Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com (mailto:investor.relations@oriola.com) by Wednesday, 8 February 2017.
We look forward to welcoming you to the event.
Oriola-KD Corporation
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
Further information:
Sari Aitokallio
CFO
tel. +358 10 429 2112
email: sari.aitokallio@oriola.com (mailto:sari.aitokallio@oriola.com)
