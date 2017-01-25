Oriola-KD Oyj: Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2016 on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 25 January 2017 at 1.00 p.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation will publish its financial statements release 1 January-31 December 2016 on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the press on Monday, 13 February 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel. +44 20 3059 8125, confirmation code "Oriola". The event can be followed live as a webcast accessible at

www.oriola-kd.com/investors (http://www.oriola-kd.com/investors). The language of the teleconference will be English.

The teleconference will be recorded and there is a possibility to listen the conference afterwards starting on Monday, 13 February 2017 on Oriola-KD Corporation's website http://www.oriola-kd.com/recordings (http://www.oriola-kd.com/recordings).

Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to investor.relations@oriola.com (mailto:investor.relations@oriola.com) by Wednesday, 8 February 2017.

We look forward to welcoming you to the event.

Oriola-KD Corporation

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Further information:

Sari Aitokallio

CFO

tel. +358 10 429 2112

email: sari.aitokallio@oriola.com (mailto:sari.aitokallio@oriola.com)

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

Key media

Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5

FI-02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com

