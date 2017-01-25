Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European and USA Pharmaceutical Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

This new Directory combines both the whole database of the European Pharmaceutical Directory and the USA Pharmaceutical Directory into one set of books and onto one set of CD-ROMs.

The European USA Pharmaceutical Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to Europe's America's ever-changing pharmaceutical industries.

This new directory covers the entire European USA pharmaceutical biotechnology industry sector including

Pharmaceuticals; Biotechnology; Biopharmaceuticals; Bulk Pharmaceuticals; Drug Delivery

OTC/Healthcare Products; Clinical Research; Research Development

Ethical Pharmaceuticals; Fine Chemicals; Generics; Genomics; Contract Manufacturers

Contract Research; Cosmetics; Diagnostics/Reagents; Licensing

Plus 30 more categories!

DATABASE 1: The European Pharmaceutical Directory

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the European pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.

The European Pharmaceutical Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate contact information on over 4,500 companies. This essential Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe.

DATABASE 2: The USA Pharmaceutical Directory

The USA Pharmaceutical Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the USA pharmaceutical industry that have ever been published. It contains more than 3,000 pharmaceutical companies and 7,000 executives working in the industry in the USA. This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the pharmaceutical industry in the Americas.

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.

Listing over 7,500 companies, entries in The European USA Pharmaceutical Directory feature:

Full company contact details including telephone and fax

Web and email addresses

Names of key management and trading personnel

Locations of offices

Main product information

Number of Employees

This combined Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mm8kwx/european_and_usa

