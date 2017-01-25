Coor Expands in Hard FM by Extending Agreement With Akelius

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The new agreement runs for three years and means that Coor will deliver technical property operations and maintenance as well as outdoor environment services and cleaning for Akelius' Swedish property holding. The contract is worth some SEK 85 m annually.

Akelius is Sweden's largest listed property company, with a property holding focused on the greater Stockholm region, Malmö, Lund, Helsingborg and Gothenburg. Akelius' holding mainly comprises residential leasehold properties. The collaboration means that some twenty of Akelius' staff in Malmö will be offered employment at Coor. Coor will also be recruiting new members of staff for the assignment.

"We're extremely proud of the new and increased confidence Akelius has shown in us. Our responsiveness to Akelius' needs, coupled with our ability to deliver the right services for Akelius' tenants with proprietary staff, has been critical to winning Akelius' confidence," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, CEO of Coor Sweden.

The contract mainly encompasses maintenance of apartments and the external environment, including snow clearance and deicing, as well as cleaning of communal spaces (stairways, basements, laundry facilities etc.). Carrying out these services in the homes of Akelius' tenants is a very special assignment and demands a high degree of service-mindedness. Accordingly, a key part of the delivery is to incorporate Akelius' successful First Class Services concept.

"Coor is the leading provider of integrated service solutions to large customers. Hard FM services is one of our major offerings, which we've been enhancing for a number of years. We've recently won a number of property-related contracts, which is pleasing and confirms that we're heading in the right direction," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

