ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP., (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce positive results of lithium ion battery tests using Elcora's graphite powder. These independent tests, performed by Coulometrics, show that Elcora Anode Material ('Elcora Anode Material') show significant advancement and performs at least as well as competitive electric vehicle batteries under HPC testing. The process and performance of other aspects of the battery: cathode, separator, and electrolyte is currently being optimized.

Over the last six months Elcora has worked on developing the processes and equipment to produce high quality anode powder for lithium ion battery anodes. This has been the subject of a number of Elcora news releases over the last few months. We have endeavoured to compare our product with industry leading products at each stage of production to assess the performance of our products.

In the first stage, Elcora developed the capability of reducing the particle size of the source graphite to that required by the spheronization process. Currently this proprietary process has been tested on the graphite coming from our Sri Lankan mine and two other graphite sources with which Elcora has long term supply contracts in place. As of today, these test results refer only to the Elcora Sri Lankan graphite as test work is on-going on the other sources. An example of the Elcora graphite used for spheronization is shown in Figure 1.

In the second stage, the company optimized these processes in order to produce graphite with the characteristics sought by the graphite industry in terms of tap density, BET surface area and grade. This results have, also, previously, been announced. Shown in Table 1 is the most recent data, the range at which Elcora has produced.