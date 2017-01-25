BLACKROCK INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

88.44p Capital only

89.32p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the issue of a further 500,000 shares on 12 December 2016, the Company now has 118,768,000 ordinary shares in issue, and the unaudited NAV above has been calculated on this basis.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

296.99p Capital only (undiluted)

296.99p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

297.86p Including current year income (undiluted)

297.86p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 23 January 2017, the Company now has 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

423.79p Capital only (undiluted)

433.28p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

430.56p Capital only

437.45p Including current year income

430.56p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

437.45p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

416.25c per share (US cents) - Capital only

332.63p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

423.80c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

338.66p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 5,600 ordinary shares on 19 January 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,927,828 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.



NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

166.21p Capital only

167.68p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 600,000 ordinary shares on 21 July 2016, the Company has 68,949,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,412,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

611.43c per share (US cents) - Capital only

622.50c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

488.59p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

497.44p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

190.18p Capital only (undiluted)

194.50p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 255,000 ordinary shares on 27 October 2016, the Company has 25,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 7,579,664 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

1177.33p Capital only and including debt at par value

1167.76p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1191.47p Including current year income and debt at par value

1181.90p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

170.21c Capital only USD (cents)

136.01p Capital only Sterling (pence)

175.05c Including current year income USD (cents)

139.88p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income Strategies Trust PLC at close of business on 24 January 2017 were:

125.35p Capital only and including debt at par value

117.99p Capital only and including debt at fair value

128.16p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

120.80p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the buyback of 100,000 ordinary shares on 28 July 2016, the Company has 267,037,282 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 24,075,000 which are held in treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.



4. The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of 267,037,282 Ordinary Shares in issue.