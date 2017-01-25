Mycotoxin Testing Market Worth 1.56 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Mycotoxin Testing Marketby Type (Aflatoxins, Ochratoxin A, Patulin, Fusarium Toxins), Technology (HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based), Food Tested (Feed & Food), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse137 market data Tables and58 Figures spread through 205 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mycotoxin Testing Market"

The market is driven by humid atmospheric conditions leading to an increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, increase in international trade, growing health concern among consumers, and consumer complaints (food recalls).

The Fusarium segment accounted for the largest share in the Mycotoxin Testing Market in 2015

The market for Fusarium toxin, among all types of mycotoxins, accounted for the largest share in 2015. The Fusarium genus includes various species, which produce a large number of toxins such as fumonisins, trichothecenes, zearalenone, and others. As they are mostly present in cereals and their by-products, the increase in commodities trade and contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions have become significant drivers for the Fusarium testing market. The exposure to these mycotoxins has caused concerns of possible health consequences, which in turn has increased the demand for Fusarium toxin testing.

HPLC-based testing is projected to be the largest segment, by 2022

HPLC technology is found to be the most common and economic technology to detect and quantify mycotoxins in food products. It is considered to be one of the most powerful tools in analytical testing of foods. It has the ability to separate, identify, and quantitate compounds present in any sample that can be dissolved in a liquid. The European countries have largely adopted this technology for the mycotoxin testing.

Europe led the market with the largest share in the Mycotoxin Testing Market in 2015

Governing organizations present in the European market have enforced various mycotoxin testing policies. The U.K. is projected to be fastest growing country in the European region. In this region, food safety policies have been emphasized by efforts from Control Laboratories (CLs), National Reference Laboratories (NRLs), Euroepan Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and EU Reference Laboratories (EURLs). The EU legislation protects consumers by:

Setting maximum levels for mycotoxins in food and feed to ensure they are not harmful to human or animal health.

Keeping mycotoxin levels as low as reasonably achievable following recommended good agricultural, storage, and processing practices.

The Mycotoxin Testing Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), ALS Limited (Australia), Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), Silliker Inc (U.S.), Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (Austria), and Symbio Laboratories (Australia).

