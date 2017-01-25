Elsevier to Offer HFMA Courses Through Its Healthcare eLearning System

PHILADELPHIA, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Healthcare Financial Management Association courses that address knowledge and skills for the revenue cycle will be available through Elsevier performance management platform

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, will offer multiple HFMA (Healthcare Financial Management Association) courses, from understanding the business side of health care to communicating with patients.

Elsevier has entered into a reseller agreement with HFMA to offer courses for clinical, revenue cycle and administrative hospital staff to improve revenue cycle management and performance by addressing the complexities of ever-changing healthcare payment models and elements necessary to run a successful healthcare organization. Included is training on how to clearly and thoughtfully communicate with patients about their financial responsibilities.

"HFMA is pleased to offer our information and training on best practices in healthcare financial management through the Elsevier Performance Management (EPM) healthcare learning management system," said Marie Bass, MS, Director, Education Strategy. "We believe that Elsevier's reputation for its trusted, evidence-based content will further enhance the value of this offering and instill confidence in those hoping to gain a better understanding of the ever-changing regulations and practices that define healthcare today."

Two HFMA course libraries will be offered during the first quarter of 2017:

The Business of Healthcare[SM] - A six-course, online program for those who want a better understanding of how health care is evolving, including: new models for payment and care delivery; the importance of financial and clinical alignment; basic healthcare accounting principles; and the flow of payment for healthcare services.

Patient Financial Communications - This is a complete training solution based on HFMA best-practice guidelines. It provides online scenario-based practice sessions to help staff with topics such as: know what and how to address sensitive financial communications with patients in a range of care settings; confidently engage patients in understanding their financial obligations; explore constructive solutions for resolving self-payment challenges.

"Regulations that define healthcare programs and initiatives are constantly changing, making it difficult for healthcare professionals to understand the complexities of the revenue cycle, and the various programs and accounting principles that must be adhered to," said Deborah Neville, RHIA, Director, Revenue Cycle, Coding and Compliance, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. "Additionally, healthcare is becoming a patient-centric business and as such, it is imperative that hospital staff understand how to succinctly and empathetically communicate important information to patients so that they can become willing participants in their care decisions. The HFMA courses will help address these concerns."

Additional HFMA courses will be offered throughout the year by Elsevier, including topics such as compliance and billing.

For additional information on the Elsevier HFMA courses being offered through Elsevier Performance Manager, visit http://www.elsevierrevenuecycle.com.

About Healthcare Financial Management Association

With more than 40,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions - among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligenceand ClinicalKey - and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.http://www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot

Director, Corporate Relations, Elsevier

+1 917 704 5174

c.capot@elsevier.com



