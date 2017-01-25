Three Elsevier Nursing Books Receive Top Recognition by the American Journal of Nursing Book of the Year Awards

PHILADELPHIA, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Two book titles take the number one spot in Nursing Education and Public Health

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, announced today that three of its nursing book titles are recipients of the American Journal of Nursing (AJN) Book of the Year awards.

"It is an honor to see Elsevier authors and book titles recognized by the AJN," said Kevonne Holloway, Vice President for Nursing and Health Education Content, Elsevier. "The recognition by AJN's Book of the Year awards validates Elsevier's mission to provide the best educational texts for nursing students and fortifies our efforts to continue to deliver outstanding quality work the nursing and healthcare industry have come to depend on."

The first-place title in the nursing education and continuing education and professional development category was awarded to Teaching in Nursing: A Guide for Faculty, 5th Edition, by Diane M. Billings and Judith A. Halstead. Addressing all three components of teaching: instruction, curriculum, and evaluation, this book provides comprehensive guidelines to help meet day-to-day challenges of teaching, including curriculum development, the diversity of student learning styles and the latest trends in education.

A first-place award was also given to Elsevier for the book Public Health Nursing: Population-Centered Health Care in the Community, 9th Edition, written by Marcia Stanhope and Jeanette Lancaster. This book was recognized in the category of community, public health and home health. The 9th edition provides information on issues that impact public health nursing, such as infectious diseases, natural and man-made disasters, and health care policies affecting individuals, families, and communities. This book offers real-life scenarios to promote health and public health interventions.

The third book title, Procedures for the Primary Care Provider, 3rd Edition, written by Marilyn Winterton Edmunds, was recognized by the world-renowned AJN and took second place in the adult primary care category. This book provides step-by-step illustrated guidelines for basic and advanced office procedures commonly performed by Nurse Practitioners and Physician's Assistants.

The AJN has published an annual best-of list in nursing publishing since 1969. The judges who review the submissions in the Book of the Year program are experts in their categories and select and write reviews of the top three selections.

