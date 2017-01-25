

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $161.1 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $152.2 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $161.1 Mln. vs. $152.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%



