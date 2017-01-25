HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, announced the release of the State of Talent Relationship Marketing, an extensive research report examining the candidate experience at 600 of the largest global Fortune 1000 companies. This report analyzes the experience companies provide job seekers throughout the talent acquisition lifecycle from looking for opportunities and researching companies and associated culture to submitting an application and any subsequent communication and follow up.

"Taking a deep dive into the recruiting landscape, this research aims to evaluate each organization's talent experience from the perspective of the job seeker," says Mahe Bayireddi, CEO of Phenom People. "In the State of Talent Relationship Marketing report, Phenom People benchmarks some of the world's largest companies from the eyes of its candidates to show which organizations are offering a stellar recruiting experience and identifying any areas where improvements can be made."

Candidates in 2017 have higher expectations of potential employers, playing the role of savvy shoppers rather than basic job hunters. These candidates want more from their search -- starting with better information, more personalized content and easier ways to apply. Once interested in a particular company, candidates demand more communication, more relevant recommendations and even specific feedback, regardless of whether or not they receive a job offer. Yet, the newly-published research from Phenom People indicates that most organizations are falling short of candidates' expectations with overlapping areas of inconsistency among the companies.

The State of Talent Relationship Marketing research report is based on highly-detailed audits of 600 global companies, following the candidate experience journey from the first to last touch in the full talent acquisition process. Each company received scores based on how effectively it attracts talent and how well it communicates with candidates as well as the ease of the application process from start to finish.

Based on the report's findings, Phenom People uncovered major inconsistencies that many global Fortune 1000 companies share when it comes to Talent Relationship Marketing, including:

97 percent of companies are hiding employee reviews from potential candidates

Only 23 percent of companies have a robust social media recruiting strategy in place

When it comes to tracking source information, 86 percent of companies are inconsistent or not doing it at all

76 percent of career sites lack in providing an intuitive search function for candidates.

