BOCA RATON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Host.net, a multinational provider of cloud, managed infrastructure and network services, announces today that it has created IT packages tailored specifically to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startup companies. These scalable and secure solutions are designed to be affordable and customized for each company that enlists the support of Host.net, in order to ensure technology needs are met as their business evolves.

According to a recent study released by the research firm SMB Group that examines the top 10 SMB technology trends in 2017, companies will continue digital transformation through the cloud, while modernizing IT with hyper-converged infrastructure and an increased focus on cybersecurity. All of these elements are incorporated into Host.net's package offerings to meet these needs.

The Host.net cloud is built on industry-leading storage, compute and software resources for maximum performance and redundancy with 24/7 support -- all of which is on a fully redundant infrastructure with no single point of failure. From a security standpoint, Host.net has created a backup and recovery solution powered by EVault that offers a highly secure, enterprise-class online solution and provides reliable and efficient data protection, with easy access as well as rapid recovery and restoration of critical data systems. The packages also feature options for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) with Zerto Virtual Replication. This solution delivers hypervisor-based replication for mission-critical applications and data. It enables SMBs and startups to recover data in the shortest possible amount of time, thus increasing ROI.

"Host.net has more than 20 years of experience working closely with SMBs and startups to help them operate at their utmost efficiency, while reducing risk and lowering costs," says Host.net CEO Jason Katz. "We also understand that no two SMBs or startups are alike -- and neither are their IT requirements. Our packages are customized to help these businesses manage their unique IT environments and keep their data connected and protected. Our team continues to develop innovative solutions with input from our customers to ensure a complete product that enhances their success."

Host.net's Flexible SMB and Startup Packages Start at $99 and Include:

Cloud services

Data center space (shared cabinets to private suites)

Hybrid colocation and cloud solution options

Cloud-based backup and disaster recovery

Customized, scalable network solutions

Managed and professional services

Consultative approach

SLA guarantee

About Host.net

Host.net is a multinational cloud company offering managed infrastructure services. Specializing in colocation and network transport and transit solutions for enterprise organizations, the company custom designs total solutions tailored to the needs of its clients. Accomplishing uninterrupted service availability, increasing technology capabilities and improving operational efficiencies are hallmarks of Host.net's services. The company operates multiple enterprise-class data centers connected to an extensive fiber-optic backbone that delivers Internet and layer 2 communications across a wide array of last-mile options. Host.net services clients in most major metropolitan regions of North America as well as portions of Latin America. Additional information about Host.net is available at http://www.host.net. You can also follow Host.net on Twitter and LinkedIn.

