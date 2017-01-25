INDIANA, PA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights

Franchise Growth

Completed the acquisition of 13 FirstMerit branches in Canton and Ashtabula, Ohio enhancing our presence in Northeast Ohio by building on existing loan production offices in Cleveland and suburban Akron; and

Announced the acquisition of DCB Financial Corp. in Lewis Center, Ohio building upon our acquisition of Columbus-based First Community Bank in 2015. This transaction has received all necessary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.

Profitability

Return on average assets improved to 1.07% and is at the highest level since the second quarter of 2005;



- Core return on average assets (excluding acquisition expenses) improved to 1.18%;

Return on average tangible common equity improved to 12.46%, the highest level since the second quarter of 2008;



- Core return on average tangible common equity (excluding acquisition expenses) improved to 13.73%; and

The net interest margin improved 15 basis points to 3.44%.

Net Income

Record fourth quarter net income was $17.9 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share. Core net income (adjusted for acquisition expenses) was $19.7 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share. Net income was impacted by the following items:



- Net interest income of $52.5 million increased by $2.0 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the increase in interest rates in December combined with the ability to pay down short-term borrowings following the aforementioned branch acquisition;



- Noninterest income of $17.7 million, excluding net securities gains, increased by $0.7 million compared to the prior quarter, driven by service charges on deposit accounts, including increased interchange income, and a positive derivative mark-to-market of commercial loan interest rate swaps;



- Noninterest expense of $45.7 million increased $7.0 million from the previous quarter primarily due to $2.8 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, of one-time acquisition expense related to the FirstMerit branch purchase and increased incentive accruals to align with improved financial performance and productivity; and



- Provision for credit losses of ($1.8) million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to recoveries on loans previously charged off in prior periods and improved asset quality.

As a result of our improved financial performance, we are announcing today an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.07 to $0.08 per share, an increase of 14.3%.

"This was yet another solid quarter for First Commonwealth, providing a strong finish to a busy year. We are especially pleased by this year's earnings per share growth of 20% over last year and our sub-60% core efficiency ratio," stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This continued momentum across our fundamental core businesses and expanded geographies is a reflection of our mission to build a top-performing banking franchise and thoughtfully grow shareholder value."

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ------------------------------------------------------ except per share December September December December December data) 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------------ Reported Results Net income $17,914 $17,196 $10,061 $59,590 $50,143 Diluted earnings per share $0.20 $0.19 $0.11 $0.67 $0.56 Return on average assets 1.07 % 1.02 % 0.61 % 0.89 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 9.46 % 9.14 % 5.50 % 8.02 % 6.98 % Core Operating Results (non- GAAP)(1) Core net income $19,744 $17,273 $10,642 $61,652 $50,742 Core diluted earnings per share $0.22 $0.19 $0.12 $0.69 $0.57 Core return on average assets 1.18 % 1.03 % 0.65 % 0.93 % 0.79 % Return on average tangible common equity 12.46 % 11.77 % 7.16 % 10.43 % 9.10 % Core return on average tangible common equity 13.73 % 11.82 % 7.57 % 10.79 % 9.20 % Core efficiency ratio 61.70 % 56.65 % 60.31 % 58.71 % 61.99 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.44 % 3.29 % 3.26 % 3.32 % 3.28 %

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. See supplemental information included with the release for "non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" and additional information.

Financial Results Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, net income was $17.9 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $0.19 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter of 2016 and net income of $10.1 million, or $0.11 diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase in net income compared to the third quarter of 2016 was driven by a $5.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses and a $2.0 million increase in net interest income, offset by an increase of $7.0 million in noninterest expense, which includes $2.8 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, of one-time acquisition expenses related to the FirstMerit branch purchase. The increase in net income compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 was primarily driven by an $8.0 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, an increase of $3.4 million in net interest income, an increase in noninterest income of $2.2 million, offset by an increase of $2.5 million in noninterest expense which includes the aforementioned $2.8 million of one-time acquisition expenses.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, net income was $59.6 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $50.1 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, for the comparable period in 2015. The increase in net income compared to 2015 was primarily the result of an increase of $10.9 million in net interest income and a decrease in noninterest expense of $3.9 million, despite $2.8 million of the aforementioned one-time acquisition expenses, offset by a $3.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.89% and 8.02%, respectively, as compared to 0.78% and 6.98% in the same period of 2015. Return on average tangible common equity was 10.43% for the year ended 2016 and 9.10% for the same period of 2015.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Fourth quarter 2016 net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased by $2.0 million to $52.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2016. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily the result of improved yields on our variable and adjustable loan portfolios in keeping with the Federal Reserve's decision to increase short-term rates in December of 2016, along with the ability to pay down relatively more expensive short-term borrowings following the aforementioned branch acquisition. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 12 basis points and funding costs declined three basis points during the quarter.

As compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased by $3.4 million, driven largely by favorable replacement rates on commercial and consumer loan yields and a $102.0 million, or 1.7%, increase in average interest-earning assets, which included an average $31.7 million related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition. The net interest margin of 3.44% in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 18 basis points higher than in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase came despite a three basis point increase in funding costs over the year ago period that was more than offset by a 19 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets between the periods, and benefited from an increase of $98.8 million in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which included an average of $33.8 million related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, net interest income, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased $10.9 million to $202.9 million as compared to the same period in 2015. The increase in net interest income was a result of a $257.7 million increase in the volume of average interest-earning assets (which includes $8.0 million related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition) over the prior year, and an eight basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, offset by a five basis point increase in funding costs.

Total deposits grew by $488.4 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to last quarter, and increased by $751.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the prior year quarter; however this included the addition of $605.3 million in deposits acquired at the time the FirstMerit branch acquisition closed.

Compared to the prior quarter, average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, due in part to the addition of $33.8 million related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits currently comprise 25.6% of total deposits. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased $115.7 million from the prior quarter despite the addition of $143.9 million of average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition, as deposits gathered through special deposit rate programs earlier in 2016 were allowed to run off in favor of the newly acquired FirstMerit deposits. Average time deposits decreased by $8.6 million compared to the prior quarter.

Comparing average deposit balances in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the same quarter in 2015, average deposits increased by $321.8 million from the year-ago quarter, which includes the addition of $187.0 million in average deposits acquired as part of the FirstMerit branch acquisition. The year-over-year comparison of average deposit balances is driven by increases of $149.3 million of core deposit growth in average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which includes the addition of $36.2 million of average interest-bearing demand and savings deposits related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition. Core deposit growth of $93.3 million in average noninterest-bearing deposits, which includes the addition of $8.5 million of average noninterest-bearing deposits related to the FirstMerit branch acquisition, was offset by a decrease of $104.8 million in relatively more expensive average time deposits. Less than 7% of the acquired FirstMerit deposits were time deposits.

Average short-term borrowings decreased $181.1 million from the prior quarter and $218.2 million over the year-ago period as the FirstMerit acquired deposits were utilized to pay down relatively more expensive borrowing levels.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses totaled ($1.8) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016, a decrease of $5.2 million as compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $8.0 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to $5.1 million in recoveries on loans previously charged off in prior periods and improved asset quality.

At December 31, 2016, nonperforming loans were $41.8 million, a decrease of $13.0 million from September 30, 2016 and a decrease of $9.0 million from December 31, 2015. The decrease from the third quarter of 2016 was related to the resolution of two commercial credits that were paid off during the fourth quarter and charge-offs for two commercial credits that were placed into nonperforming status in the fourth quarter of 2015 and first quarter of 2016. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.86%, 1.13% and 1.08% for the periods ended December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, net charge-offs were $2.7 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2016 included a $4.2 million charge-off of a previously established reserve for a steel servicing company classified as nonaccrual in the first quarter of 2016 and a $1.3 million charge-off of a previously established reserve for an energy company classified as nonaccrual in the fourth quarter of 2015. Offsetting these charge-offs were recoveries totaling $5.1 million, which included commercial loans previously charged off in prior periods.

The allowance for credit losses was $50.2 million at December 31, 2016, and as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.03%, 1.13% and 1.08% for December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively. General reserves as a percentage of non-impaired loans were 0.97%, 0.97% and 0.94% for December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively. The reserve coverage ratio (the ratio of total reserves to nonperforming loans) was 120.0%, 99.8% and 99.9% for December 31, 2016, September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively.

Other real estate owned (OREO) acquired through foreclosure declined to $6.8 million at December 31, 2016 from $7.7 million at September 30, 2016 and $9.4 million at December 31, 2015. There were no significant additions to OREO in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) increased $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the prior quarter and $2.2 million compared to the same quarter last year. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily the result of a $0.8 million positive variance from the prior quarter in the adjustment for the derivative mark-to-market of commercial loan interest rate swaps, which was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter. Noninterest income also benefited from an increase of $0.4 million in service charges on deposit accounts as compared with the prior quarter, offset by a $0.3 million decline in trust income.

The increase in noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) of $2.2 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 is primarily related to a positive variance of $1.1 million in the adjustment for the derivative mark-to-market of commercial loan interest rate swaps, as well as a $0.3 million increase in customer swap income, a $0.7 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans and an increase of $0.3 million in service charges on deposit accounts.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, noninterest income (excluding net securities gains) increased $2.5 million to $64.0 million as compared to the same period of 2015. Noninterest income included increases of $1.7 million in gain on sale of mortgage loans, $1.5 million in swap fee income, $0.6 million in service charges on deposit accounts, $0.5 million in card-related interchange income and a $0.5 million positive variance from prior year in the adjustment for the derivative mark-to-market of commercial loan interest rate swaps. Offsetting these increases were decreases of $0.5 million in trust income and $0.6 million in insurance and retail brokerage commissions.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $7.0 million to $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the prior quarter. The increase is attributable to $2.8 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, of one-time acquisition expenses associated with the FirstMerit branch acquisition, an increase in salaries and benefits of $4.3 million as compared to the prior quarter primarily attributable to higher incentives as a result of improved financial performance and productivity, higher payroll taxes and hospitalization costs, and increased expense related to the sale or write-down of foreclosed assets. Also impacting noninterest expense as compared to the prior quarter were decreases of $0.3 million in collection and repossession expenses, $0.4 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.4 million for the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (which is included in other operating expenses).

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily attributable to the aforementioned $2.8 million of one-time acquisition expenses and an increase in salaries and benefits of $2.1 million as compared to the prior year due to increased incentives of $4.1 million in keeping with improved financial performance and productivity, offset by reduced salary expense due to the realignment of our consumer banking businesses and lower benefits costs. These expenses were further offset by decreases of $0.3 million in FDIC insurance expense, $0.5 million on the loss on sale of other assets and $0.6 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (which is included in other operating expenses).

For the year ended December 31, 2016, noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million, or 2.4%, as compared to the same period of 2015, despite $3.2 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share, of one-time acquisition expenses. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decline in salaries and benefits of $2.0 million due to the previously mentioned realignment of our consumer businesses and lower benefits costs, a $0.9 million decrease in Pennsylvania shares tax expense, $0.6 million of decreased collection and repossession expenses, $0.7 million of lower operational losses, a $2.0 million decrease in loss on sale or write-down of assets and lower provision expense of $1.7 million associated with the reserve for unfunded loan commitments (which is included in other operating expenses). These decreases were offset by an increase of $1.3 million in data processing expense due to the issuance of chip debit cards during the first nine months of 2016.

Full time equivalent staff increased to 1,274 at December 31, 2016 from 1,179 at September 30, 2016 and from 1,265 at December 31, 2015, respectively. The increase from September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015 is the result of the addition of employees from the FirstMerit branch acquisition and the recent expansion of our mortgage and commercial banking businesses in our Ohio market.

The core efficiency ratio, which excludes securities gains and losses, amortization of intangible assets and other nonrecurring items, was 61.70% and 58.71% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 as compared to 60.31% and 61.99% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2015. The Consolidated Financial Highlights accompanying this news release include additional information regarding reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to reported amounts, including a reconciliation of the core efficiency ratio.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, which is payable on February 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2017. This dividend represents a 2.3% projected annual yield utilizing the January 24, 2017 closing market price of $13.86.

On January 27, 2016, First Commonwealth's Board of Directors authorized an additional $25.0 million common stock repurchase program, under which the corporation repurchased 45,612 shares at an average price of $8.44 per share during 2016, totaling $0.4 million. This repurchase program was discontinued in July of 2016 to finance the FirstMerit branch acquisition.

First Commonwealth's capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at December 31, 2016 were 12.3%, 11.3%, 9.8% and 10.1%, respectively. Our current capital levels exceed the fully-phased in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with $6.7 billion in total assets and 122 banking offices in 19 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and central Ohio, as well as a Corporate Banking Center in northeast Ohio and mortgage offices in Stow and Dublin, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about First Commonwealth's future plans, strategies and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on First Commonwealth and its customers; (2) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (3) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; (4) inflation, interest rate, commodity price, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (5) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which First Commonwealth must comply; (6) the soundness of other financial institutions; (7) political instability; (8) impairment of First Commonwealth's goodwill or other intangible assets; (9) acts of God or of war or terrorism; (10) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (11) changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; (12) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of First Commonwealth's borrowers; (13) technological changes; (14) acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; (15) First Commonwealth's ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (16) changes in the competitive environment in First Commonwealth's markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; (17) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (18) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (19) the reliability of First Commonwealth's vendors, internal control systems or information systems; (20) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; and (21) other risks and uncertainties described in the reports that First Commonwealth files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10"K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. First Commonwealth undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ----------------------------- ------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------------------------- ------------------- SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income (FTE) (1) $ 52,529 $ 50,569 $ 49,179 $202,881 $ 191,941 Provision for credit losses (1,826) 3,408 6,130 18,480 14,948 Noninterest income 18,332 16,994 15,282 64,599 61,325 Noninterest expense 45,675 38,696 43,129 159,925 163,874 Net income 17,914 17,196 10,061 59,590 50,143 Core net income (5) 19,744 17,273 10,642 61,652 50,742 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.11 $ 0.67 $ 0.56 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.07% 1.02% 0.61% 0.89% 0.78% Core return on average assets (7) 1.18% 1.03% 0.65% 0.93% 0.79% Return on average shareholders' equity 9.46% 9.14% 5.50% 8.02% 6.98% Return on average tangible common equity (8) 12.46% 11.77% 7.16% 10.43% 9.10% Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 13.73% 11.82% 7.57% 10.79% 9.20% Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 61.70% 56.65% 60.31% 58.71% 61.99% Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.44% 3.29% 3.26% 3.32% 3.28% Book value per common share $ 8.43 $ 8.45 $ 8.09 Tangible book value per common share (11) 6.20 6.59 6.23 Market value per common share 14.18 10.09 9.07 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of- period loans (3) 0.86% 1.13% 1.08% Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.73% 0.94% 0.92% Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.22% 0.70% 0.32% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 120.02% 99.83% 99.94% Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.03% 1.13% 1.08% CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.2% 11.3% 11.0% Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.5% 9.0% 8.7% Leverage Ratio 9.8% 10.0% 9.9% Risk Based Capital - Tier I 11.3% 11.6% 11.3% Risk Based Capital - Total 12.3% 12.6% 12.3% Common Equity - Tier I 10.1% 10.3% 10.0%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ----------------------------------- ----------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------------------------------------------------------- INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 55,932 $ 54,479 $ 52,335 $ 217,614 $ 204,071 Interest expense 4,413 4,861 4,086 18,579 15,595 ----------------------------------------------------------- Net Interest Income 51,519 49,618 48,249 199,035 188,476 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,010 951 930 3,846 3,465 ----------------------------------------------------------- Net Interest Income (FTE) 52,529 50,569 49,179 202,881 191,941 Provision for credit losses (1,826) 3,408 6,130 18,480 14,948 ----------------------------------------------------------- Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses (FTE) 54,355 47,161 43,049 184,401 176,993 Net securities (losses) gains 589 - (278) 617 (153) Trust income 1,268 1,523 1,323 5,366 5,834 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,341 3,975 4,048 15,869 15,319 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,916 2,104 1,986 7,964 8,522 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,424 1,350 1,323 5,381 5,412 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,236 1,235 565 4,086 2,421 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 363 387 427 1,411 1,855 Card-related interchange income 3,916 3,698 3,717 14,955 14,501 Derivative mark-to- market 1,294 470 146 219 (274) Swap fee income 374 725 120 2,359 847 Other income 1,611 1,527 1,905 6,372 7,041 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total Noninterest Income 18,332 16,994 15,282 64,599 61,325 Salaries and employee benefits 24,913 20,647 22,822 87,125 89,161 Net occupancy 3,307 3,176 3,194 13,150 13,712 Furniture and equipment 3,028 2,847 2,757 11,624 10,737 Data processing 2,050 1,832 1,618 7,429 6,123 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,061 914 1,076 3,825 4,693 Advertising and promotion 661 750 692 2,601 2,638 Intangible amortization 229 67 136 547 605 Collection and repossession 447 760 597 2,250 2,826 Other professional fees and services 1,049 1,202 1,157 3,915 4,034 FDIC insurance 698 1,105 967 3,903 4,014 Litigation and operational losses 246 295 482 1,420 2,119 Loss on sale or write- down of assets 526 188 1,075 1,155 3,112 Merger and acquisition related 2,815 118 894 3,173 922 Other operating expenses 4,645 4,795 5,662 17,808 19,178 ----------------------------------------------------------- Total Noninterest Expense 45,675 38,696 43,129 159,925 163,874 Income before Income Taxes 27,012 25,459 15,202 89,075 74,444 Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 1,010 951 930 3,846 3,465 Income tax provision 8,088 7,312 4,211 25,639 20,836 ----------------------------------------------------------- Net Income $ 17,914 $ 17,196 $ 10,061 $ 59,590 $ 50,143 =========================================================== Shares Outstanding at End of Period 89,007,077 88,992,007 88,961,268 89,007,077 88,961,268 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 88,887,387 88,858,204 88,850,049 88,851,573 89,356,767

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ----------------------------------------- BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $91,033 $76,456 $66,644 Interest-bearing bank deposits 24,644 5,097 2,808 Securities available for sale, at fair value 815,110 867,725 949,512 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 372,513 389,513 384,324 Loans held for sale 7,052 7,855 5,763 Loans 4,879,347 4,860,652 4,683,750 Allowance for credit losses (50,185) (54,734) (50,812) ----------------------------------------- Net loans 4,829,162 4,805,918 4,632,938 Goodwill and other intangibles 198,496 165,349 165,731 Other assets 346,008 348,570 359,170 ----------------------------------------- Total Assets $6,684,018 $6,666,483 $6,566,890 ========================================= Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,268,786 $1,241,627 $1,116,689 Interest-bearing demand deposits 114,043 87,507 86,365 Savings deposits 2,972,747 2,552,754 2,390,607 Time deposits 591,832 577,092 602,233 ----------------------------------------- Total interest-bearing deposits 3,678,622 3,217,353 3,079,205 Total deposits 4,947,408 4,458,980 4,195,894 Short-term borrowings 867,943 1,330,327 1,510,825 Long-term borrowings 80,916 81,059 81,481 ----------------------------------------- Total borrowings 948,859 1,411,386 1,592,306 Other liabilities 37,822 44,330 59,144 Shareholders' equity 749,929 751,787 719,546 ----------------------------------------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $6,684,018 $6,666,483 $6,566,890 =========================================

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------- December Yield September Yield December Yield 31, / 30, / 31, / 2016 Rate 2016 Rate 2015 Rate ----------------------------------------------------- NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $4,856,579 3.99% $4,839,206 3.90% $4,684,215 3.83% Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,225,600 2.66% 1,284,493 2.49% 1,295,982 2.46% ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,082,179 3.72% 6,123,699 3.60% 5,980,197 3.53% Noninterest-earning assets 555,920 555,977 550,568 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Assets $6,638,099 $6,679,676 $6,530,765 ========== ========== ========== Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $2,768,287 0.14% $2,652,562 0.18% $2,507,385 0.12% Time deposits 577,851 0.63% 586,470 0.65% 615,781 0.62% Short-term borrowings 1,210,619 0.58% 1,391,766 0.57% 1,428,818 0.46% Long-term borrowings 80,984 3.82% 81,128 3.67% 96,669 3.01% ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Bearing Liabilities 4,637,741 0.38% 4,711,926 0.41% 4,648,653 0.35% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,195,862 1,153,945 1,097,013 Other liabilities 50,837 65,727 58,887 Shareholders' equity 753,659 748,078 726,212 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Noninterest- Bearing Funding Sources 2,000,358 1,967,750 1,882,112 ---------- ---------- ---------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $6,638,099 $6,679,676 $6,530,765 ========== ========== ========== Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.44% 3.29% 3.26% FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended -------------------------------------- December December 31, Yield/ 31, Yield/ 2016 Rate 2015 Rate --------------------------------------- NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans (FTE)(1)(3) $4,818,759 3.91% $4,553,634 3.86% Securities and interest bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,290,392 2.56% 1,297,788 2.45% ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 6,109,151 3.63% 5,851,422 3.55% Noninterest-earning assets 551,465 547,229 ---------- ---------- Total Assets $6,660,616 $6,398,651 ========== ========== Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $2,659,202 0.14% $2,509,950 0.11% Time deposits 584,429 0.63% 689,247 0.68% Short-term borrowings 1,387,737 0.58% 1,252,531 0.40% Long-term borrowings 81,197 3.67% 119,277 2.60% ---------- ---------- Total Interest- Bearing Liabilities 4,712,565 0.39% 4,571,005 0.34% Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,146,189 1,052,886 Other liabilities 58,918 56,036 Shareholders' equity 742,944 718,724 ---------- ---------- Total Noninterest- Bearing Funding Sources 1,948,051 1,827,646 ---------- ---------- Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $6,660,616 $6,398,651 ========== ========== Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.32% 3.28%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) September December 31, 30, December 31, 2016 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------- Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,139,547 $ 1,207,447 $ 1,150,906 Commercial real estate 1,742,210 1,683,015 1,479,000 Real estate construction 219,621 229,375 220,736 ---------------------------------------- Total Commercial 3,101,378 3,119,837 2,850,642 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 713,471 719,049 753,586 Home equity lines of credit 515,721 466,710 470,879 ---------------------------------------- Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,229,192 1,185,759 1,224,465 Auto loans 458,610 467,222 519,809 Direct installment 24,381 24,578 25,993 Personal lines of credit 53,339 50,086 47,424 Student loans 12,447 13,170 15,417 ---------------------------------------- Total Other Consumer 548,777 555,056 608,643 ---------------------------------------- Total Consumer Portfolio 1,777,969 1,740,815 1,833,108 ---------------------------------------- Total Portfolio Loans 4,879,347 4,860,652 4,683,750 Loans held for sale 7,052 7,855 5,763 ---------------------------------------- Total Loans $ 4,886,399 $ 4,868,507 $ 4,689,513 ======================================== December September December 31, 30, 31, 2016 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------- ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 16,301 $ 27,817 $ 24,345 Troubled debt restructured loans held for sale on nonaccrual basis - - - Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 11,722 12,723 12,360 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 13,790 14,286 14,139 ---------------------------------------- Total Nonperforming Loans $ 41,813 $ 54,826 $ 50,844 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 6,805 7,686 9,398 Repossessions ("Repos") 242 310 227 ---------------------------------------- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 48,860 $ 62,822 $ 60,469 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 2,131 2,343 2,455 Classified loans 92,705 97,259 86,440 Criticized loans 134,372 137,264 133,963 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos 1.00% 1.29% 1.29% Allowance for credit losses $ 50,185 $ 54,734 $ 50,812

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ------------------------------- -------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------- -------------------- Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 2,392 $ 7,100 $ 2,675 $ 15,439 $ 10,332 Real estate construction (335) - 8 (562) (76) Commercial real estate (567) (10) 246 (952) 1,309 Residential real estate 139 227 18 708 952 Loans to individuals 1,094 1,178 889 4,474 3,670 ------------------------------- -------------------- Net Charge-offs $ 2,723 $ 8,495 $ 3,836 $ 19,107 $ 16,187 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.22% 0.70% 0.32% 0.40% 0.36% Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs (67.06%) 40.12% 159.80% 96.72% 92.35% Provision for credit losses $ (1,826) $ 3,408 $ 6,130 $ 18,480 $ 14,948

DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the 35% federal income tax statutory rate. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans.

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ------------------------------- -------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------- -------------------- Net Income $ 17,914 $ 17,196 $ 10,061 $ 59,590 $ 50,143 Intangible amortization 229 67 136 547 605 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (80) (23) (48) (191) (212) ------------------------------- -------------------- Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles 18,063 17,240 10,149 59,946 50,536 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 753,659 $ 748,078 $ 726,212 $ 742,944 $ 718,724 Less: intangible assets 177,081 165,449 164,222 168,446 163,206 ------------------------------- -------------------- Tangible Equity 576,578 582,629 561,990 574,498 555,518 Less: preferred stock - - - - - ------------------------------- -------------------- Tangible Common Equity $ 576,578 $ 582,629 $ 561,990 $ 574,498 $ 555,518 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.46% 11.77% 7.16% 10.43% 9.10%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ------------------------------------ ------------------------ December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------ ------------------------ Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 17,914 $ 17,196 $ 10,061 $ 59,590 $ 50,143 Merger & Acquisit- ion related expenses 2,815 118 894 3,173 922 Tax benefit of merger & acquisit- ion related expenses (985) (41) (313) (1,111) (323) -------------------------------------------------------------- (5)Core net income 19,744 17,273 10,642 61,652 50,742 Average Shares Outstand- ing Assuming Dilution 88,887,387 88,858,204 88,850,049 88,851,573 89,356,767 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Intangible amortiza- tion 229 67 136 547 605 Tax benefit of amortiza- tion of intangib- les (80) (23) (48) (191) (212) --------------------------------------------------------------- Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortiz- ation of intangi- bles $ 19,893 $ 17,317 $ 10,730 $ 62,008 $ 51,135 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.73% 11.82% 7.57% 10.79% 9.20% For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended ------------------------------------ ------------------------ December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------ ------------------------ Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 17,914 $ 17,196 $ 10,061 $ 59,590 $ 50,143 Total Average Assets 6,638,099 6,679,676 6,530,765 6,660,616 6,398,651 Return on Average Assets 1.07% 1.02% 0.61% 0.89% 0.78% Core Net Income (5) $ 19,744 $ 17,273 $ 10,642 $ 61,652 $ 50,742 Total Average Assets 6,638,099 6,679,676 6,530,765 6,660,616 6,398,651 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.18% 1.03% 0.65% 0.93% 0.79%

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES -------------------------------- --------------------- For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended -------------------------------- --------------------- December September December December December 31, 30, 31, 31, 31, 2016 2016 2015 2016 2015 ------------------------------------------------------ Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $45,675 $38,696 $43,129 $159,925 $163,874 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve 71 503 630 (341) 1,368 Pennsylvania shares tax dispute - - - - 709 Intangible amortization 229 67 136 547 605 Severance - - 2,111 - 2,111 Merger and acquisition related 2,815 118 894 3,173 922 Loss on sale or writedown of assets - - 400 - 886 -------------------------------- --------------------- Noninterest Expense - Core $42,560 $38,008 $38,958 $156,546 $157,273 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent $52,529 $50,569 $49,179 $202,881 $191,941 Total noninterest income 18,332 16,994 15,282 64,599 61,325 Net securities (gains) losses (589) - 278 (617) 153 -------------------------------- --------------------- Total Revenue $70,272 $67,563 $64,739 $266,863 $253,419 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market 1,294 470 146 219 (274) -------------------------------- --------------------- Total Revenue - Core $68,978 $67,093 $64,593 $266,644 $253,693 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 61.70% 56.65% 60.31% 58.71% 61.99% December September December 31, 30, 31, 2016 2016 2015 -------------------------------- Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $749,929 $751,787 $719,546 Less: intangible assets 198,496 165,349 165,731 -------------------------------- Tangible Equity 551,433 586,438 553,815 Less: preferred stock - - - -------------------------------- Tangible Common Equity $551,433 $586,438 $553,815 Tangible Assets: Total assets $6,684,018 $6,666,483 $6,566,890 Less: intangible assets 198,496 165,349 165,731 -------------------------------- Tangible Assets $6,485,522 $6,501,134 $6,401,159 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.50% 9.02% 8.65% Shares Outstanding at End of Period 89,007,077 88,992,007 88,961,268 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $6.20 $6.59 $6.23 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.

