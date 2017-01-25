sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 25.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,76 Euro		+1,027
+2,02 %
WKN: A0MMAG ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Ticker-Symbol: S7E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,41
52,13
14:41
51,51
51,76
14:41
25.01.2017 | 13:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Notice of Results

Shire to announce full year 2016 results

Dublin, Ireland - January 25, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), will announce full year 2016 earnings on Thursday February 16, 2017.

Results press release will be issued at:12:00 GMT / 07:00 EDT
Investor conference call time:14:00 GMT / 09:00 EDT

Live conference call for investors:

Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer will host the investor and analyst conference call at 9:00 EDT / 14:00 GMT.

The details of the conference call are as follows:

UK dial in:0808 237 0030 or 020 3139 4830
US dial in:1 866 928 7517 or 1 718 873 9077
International Access Numbers:http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf
Password/Conf ID:17162212#
Live Webcast:investors.shire.com/quarterly-results/

Replay:

A replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks by phone and by webcast for three months. Replay information can be found on the Investor Relations section of Shire's website at http://investors.shire.com/.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


© 2017 PR Newswire