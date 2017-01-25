Elanders AB: Year-end Report 2016

January - December

Net sales increased by 48 percent to MSEK 6,285 (4,236) of which 2 percent was organic growth.

The operating result excluding one-off items increased to MSEK 382 (308), which was an improvement of 24 percent. Including one-off costs the operating result increased to MSEK 344 (292).

The result before tax excluding one-off items increased to MSEK 342 (275), which was an improvement of 24 percent. Including one-off items the result before tax increased to MSEK 300 (259).

The net result increased to MSEK 217 (175) or SEK 7.35 (6.18) per share.

Excluding the purchase price of acquisitions, the operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 368 (344). Including acquisitions, operating cash flow was MSEK -1,428 (344).

In June 2016 Elanders signed a contract to acquire LGI Logistics Group International GmbH ("LGI"), a supply chain company with a strong presence in Europe, particularly in Germany. Through the acquisition Elanders doubles its size and the annual net sales increase from SEK 4.2 to around 8.3 billion (pro forma 2015 level). LGI is consolidated in the Elanders Group from 26 July 2016.

One-off items during the period consisted primarily of advisory costs in connection with the acquisition of LGI, book VAT recognized as revenue and provisions for the settlement of a dispute in the US.

The adopted rights issue was oversubscribed and concluded in October. It generated a total of MSEK 695 after issue costs.

As a consequence of the acquisition of LGI the composition of Group Management will change and its size increase by one person.

The Board proposes an increase in the dividend to SEK 2.60 per share. The dividend last year was SEK 2.20 per each outstanding share at the time.

Fourth quarter

Net sales increased by 107 percent to MSEK 2,330 (1,124), of which 6 percent was organic growth.

The operating result excluding one-off items increased to MSEK 153 (127), which was an improvement by 20 percent. Including one-off items the operating result increased to MSEK 123 (111).

The result before tax excluding one-off items increased to MSEK 133 (121), which was an improvement by 10 percent. Including one-off items the result before tax was MSEK 103 (105).

The net result increased to MSEK 79 (73) or SEK 2.37 (2.60) per share.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 69 (237).

One-off items during the period were primarily provisions for the settlement of a dispute in the US.

