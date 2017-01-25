

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence weakened to a four-month low in January as companies turned less optimistic about their outlook, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo institute showed Wednesday.



The business climate index dropped unexpectedly to 109.8 in January from 111.0 in December. The score was forecast to rise to 111.3. This was the lowest since September, when the reading was 109.5.



The German economy made a less confident start to the year, Ifo President Clemens Fuest said.



Companies expressed greater satisfaction with their current business situation, but are less optimistic about their six-month business outlook.



The current conditions index rose to 116.9, the highest since November 2011, from a revised 116.7 in the previous month. The expected score was 117.



On the other hand, the expectations index declined unexpectedly to a 5-month low of 103.2 from a revised 105.5 in December. Economists had forecast the index to improve to 105.8.



The business climate in manufacturing deteriorated in January due to markedly less optimistic business expectations. However, businesses were more satisfied with their current situation.



In wholesaling, business climate cooled down after hitting a temporary high. Similarly, business climate in retailing declined in January. After hitting record highs in recent months, business climate eased in construction.



The German economy expanded 1.9 percent in 2016, the fastest in five years on robust domestic demand amid weak trade.



The economy ministry today said the largest euro area economy is likely to grow at a pace of 1.4 percent this year but slower than in the previous year. Exports are expected to rise 2.8 percent in 2017.



In December, the Bundesbank raised the growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent from 1.4 percent.



