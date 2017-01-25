

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based software services company Wipro Ltd. (WIT) on Wednesday said it expects fourth-quarter revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $1.922 billion to $1.941 billion.



In the third quarter, the company's IT Services Segment Revenue was $1.903 billion, an year-over-year growth of 3.5%. Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment revenue in dollar terms grew 6.2%.



In the quarter, net profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 21.10 billion Indian rupees or $309 million, down 5.7 percent from last year's 22.37 billion rupees.



Gross revenues were 136.9 billion rupees or $2 billion, an increase of 6.4% from last year.



Total Income has increased to 143.36 billion rupees from 143.36 billion rupees last year.



Further, Wipro declared an interim dividend of 2 rupees per share or $0.031 per ADS.



