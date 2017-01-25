SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- President Donald Trump signed executive orders Tuesday that would make it easier to build two of the country's most controversial proposed pipeline projects: the Keystone XL Pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline. But it remains unclear how far Trump's signature will go to make the hotly disputed projects realities, given broad local opposition and weak crude-oil prices. Industrial Info is keeping tabs on both projects.

