OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/17 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 2:00 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 to discuss the results for the period ended December 31, 2016, which will be released during business hours February 1, 2017.

Interested participants from the financial & media community should call 1-800-263-0877 or (613) 714-5458 at approximately 1:55 p.m. The conference ID is 8739516.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 8739516.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,700 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

Contacts:

Calian Group Ltd.

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600

www.calian.com

ir@calian.com



