Global Microfluidics Market to Reach US$12.45 Billion by 2025: Accuracy and Quick Analysis to Fuel Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The competition in theGlobal Microfluidics Marketis exceptionally high due to the strong presence of several global players in the overall market. The leading players held a share of 53% in the global market in 2016. Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and F. Hoffman-La Roche AG hold a dominant position in the overall market due to their extensive product portfolio and a growing geographical presence, states Transparency Market Research

According to the research report, the global microfluidics market is expected to reach a valuation of US$12.45 bn by the end of 2025 as compared to US$ 4.76 bn in 2016. During the forecast years of 2016 and 2025, the overall market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4%.

North America to Lead Global Market due to Adoption of Innovative Products

On the basis of product, the global market is segmented into microfluidic chips, instruments, cartridges and reagents, and others. Of these, cartridges and reagents are expected to lead the market due to their extensive usage in assays and techniques. Advantages of using these such as improved accuracy, quick analysis, and reduced reagent consumption is expected to drive their demand in the coming years. The report estimates the cartridges and reagents segment will progress at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2017 and 2025.

On the basis of geography, the global microfluidics market is segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period and is poised to acquire a share of 35.4% during the forecast period. The adoption of innovative products in areas such as point of care testing and in vitro diagnostics is expected to keep the regional market at the forefront.

Download PDF Brochure of Research Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18716

Reduced Costs to Ensure Swift Uptake of Microfluidics Technology

"Microfluidic technologies come with a wide range of advantages that have become their strong selling points," states the lead author of this research report. The industrial market has shown a keen interest in the microfluidics systems and technologies as they have considerable reduced the costs of procedures, ensured faster time-to-results, lesser wastage of reagents, and smaller size and weight of devices or products. The market is also expected to benefit from the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics due their cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, ability of ensure quick diagnosis of various diseases and disorders is expected to augment the demand for microfluidics tools in the coming years. The ever-increasing pool of geriatrics that is prone to various chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and infectious diseases are also estimated provide the global market an adequate fillip.

Slow Rate of Approval to Hamper Market Growth

The market is being pulled in the opposite direction due to the strict regulatory approvals by the U.S. FDA for the devices. The body terms them as class III high-risk medical devices, which also means that an excise duty of 2.5% is levied on the products. Both these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the global market. The market is likely to be restrained by the high cost of devices and instruments. Furthermore, the lack of reliability on the assembling, integration, and packaging of devices before usage has also raised concerns amongst end users is also anticipated to restrain the overall market.

Inquire for Report Customization:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=18716

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's review, titled "Microfluidics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The global microfluidics market has been segmented as follows:

Microfluidic Market, by Product Type

Microfluidic Chip

Instruments

Cartridges & Reagents

Others

Microfluidic Market, by Application

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Wound Care Management

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Research

In vitro Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Others

Microfluidic Market, by Material

Polymer based

Glass based

Others

Microfluidic Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institute

Diagnostic Lab

Homecare settings

Others

Microfluidics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Australia India Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

Browse Related Research Report:

Advanced Wound Care Management Market (Product Type - Advanced Wound Dressings (Foam Dressing, Alginate Dressing, Hydrocolloid Dressing, Hydrofiber Dressing, Hydrogel Dressings, Collagen Dressing, Active Wound Care, and Antimicrobial Dressing; Type of Wounds - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcer, Venous Leg Ulcer, Arterial Ulcer, Surgical and Traumatic wounds, Burns; End User - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Medical Centers, and Home Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-wound-care-management-market.html

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market (Peripheral Vascular Stents, PTA Balloon Catheters, Guidewires, IVC Filters, Atherectomy, Chronic Total Occlusion, Embolic Protection Devices, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Aortic Stents) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/peripheral-vascular-devices-market.html

Critical Care Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/critical-care-diagnostic-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/