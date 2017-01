MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased for the third consecutive month in December, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in December following a 0.6 percent rise in November.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 1 percent in December after gaining 0.7 percent a month ago. Energy prices surged 8.2 percent in December.



Month-on-month, growth in producer prices accelerated to 1.5 percent from 0.2 percent in November.



Among components, prices of consumer goods advanced 1.1 percent and intermediate goods prices by 1.2 percent. At the same time, cost of capital goods rose 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX